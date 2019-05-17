For the Throne: The case for each remaining contender to rule Westeros

After eight seasons, Game of Thrones will end this Sunday after a final run of episodes full of chaos, betrayal, fire, and blood. There are many, many unanswered questions the series finale will have to answer, but since we've already dealt with the Night King, one question stands above the rest: Who will sit on the Iron Throne when the credits roll?

Thanks to the carnage of recent episodes we've got fewer contenders for the throne than we did just a little while ago, but there's still a surprisingly robust field of candidates, from those who claim it as their birthright and destiny to those who outright deny their own claim to those who'd just make a good ruler, birthrights be damned.

In that spirit, we're breaking down why each of the nine (since Bran won't even call himself a man anymore and Yara Greyjoy seems happy ruling the Iron Islands and only the Iron Islands) remaining major players deserve a shot at ruling Westeros, even if they might never take the chance.

