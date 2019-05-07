Kumail Nanjiani and Jonathan Van Ness rule the realm in hair-raising ‘Gay of Thrones’ episode

You might think that the world of Game of Thrones could not possibly be more different from the life-lesson/feel-good makeover show Queer Eye. This is not entirely accurate. In a new episode of the Funny of Die series Gay of Thrones, we see how the two programs are actually a perfect match.

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye's hair and self-care guru, gives Kumail Nanjiani (Twilight Zone) a haircut in the new video. What do they discuss? The most recent episode of Game of Thrones, of course. They don't just discuss it, they gleefully make fun of almost every character, and everyone gets a nickname.

** WARNING: Spoilers will follow for the most recent episode of Game of Thrones. Also, parts of the embedded video should be considered NSFW. Game of Thrones itself should also probably be considered NSFW. **

If viewers thought that the endless darkness of "The Long Night" was rough, they had no idea what was coming this past week in "The Last of the Starks." Response to the episode was divided (to say the least), but Van Ness and Nanjiani's playful celebration of the show's insanity somehow makes everything feel better.

They address some of the episode's biggest sticking points (Ghost being ghosted), as well as pointing out some that we'd never thought of — the biggest one of these being that Jon Snow was somehow able to magically realize that Gilly was pregnant. That's a no-no Jon — even if you're thinking it, you don't say it! They follow the observation up with a fake ad for Jon Snow, OBGYN... fully endorsed by Varys... because of course they do.

Take a look at the full video here:

Right now, we really can't decide which nickname is the best. It's hard to beat referring to Daenerys as "Christina Aguilera," but calling Cersei "No Volume Carol Brady" might do it. Best of all is calling Euron "Jared Let-himself Go" because there can never be enough jokes at Euron's expense.

Van Ness takes issue with Bronn, whom he says enters his scene like a "used car salesman slingin' slurs," while Nanjiani equates Gendry's rejected proposal to Arya with having the same rejection happen on a Clippers game Jumbotron. Neither of them is off the mark.

Before scoping out his new haircut, Nanjiani ends with a very astute observation. According to him, if series author George R.R. Martin were still writing for the show, the series would end with everyone dying and Ghost standing on their corpses saying, "Will someone pet me?" At this point, we can see the show going that way even without Martin in the picture.

(They aren't the only ones talking about the series: Horror icon Stephen King has some thoughts about how it should end.)

Game of Thrones will return this Sunday on HBO. We hope that Van Ness returns soon after that, because we'll probably need his jolly perspective.