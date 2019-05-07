Game of Thrones' Grey Worm and Missandei do Running Man Challenge 'somewhere in the multiverse'

The atmosphere at the end of Episode 4 of HBO's Game of Thrones could not have been bleaker, but it wasn't all doom and gloom when the crew was actually making it. In a smile-worthy behind-the-scenes video posted to Twitter by Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), we see him and Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) doing the Running Man Challenge.

"I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse @missnemmanuel," Anderson tweeted, along with some symbolic emojis.

The aforementioned challenge requires a person to dance/run in place whenever hearing the 1996 R&B song "My Boo" by Ghost Town DJ's. Having evolved into an Internet meme, the Running Man Challenge became widespread thanks to Vine. In the video below, Anderson is singing the song through a megaphone as Emmanuel dances into the frame.

WARNING! The following contains major plot spoilers for Episode 4 of Game of Thrones, "The Last of the Starks."

Missandei of Naath perished this past episode after she was captured by Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) during a surprise naval attack that killed another one of Dany's dragons, Rhaegal.

Taken to Kings Landing, Missandei was meant to be used as a bargaining chip, a way to try and secure Dany's unconditional surrender in the bloody war for the Iron Throne. After some failed diplomacy from Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Cersei (Lena Headey) allows The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) to chop off Missandei's head, much to the horror of Tyrion, Dany, and above all, Grey Worm, who was in love with her.

In the final shot, we see Dany turning away from the carnage, a look of absolute fury and disgust on her face. As Emmanuel and Episode 4 director, David Nutter, have already stated, this event may push the Dragon Queen over the edge of sanity. Kings Landing could soon be burning to the ground from a hellstorm of dragon fire.

Credit: HBO

"I’m so happy that she has that kind of exit," Emmanuel told EW. "It’s emotional. She said she was willing to lay down her life but we hoped she wouldn’t have to. You can watch the end of a show and think the character is living on to do whatever. But there’s a real sadness to the fact that the character won’t. It seems likely to push Daenerys to a scary level."

Episode 5 of Season 8 airs Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. EST. We don't expect any dancing.