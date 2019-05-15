Lannister lovers Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau bid farewell to Game of Thrones

Now that we're down to one last episode of Game of Thrones, a handful of characters who had been with the show since the very beginning met their fates in last Sunday's penultimate installment, "The Bells."

*SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8 to follow!**

Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau have played Cersei and Jaime Lannister since the show's first episode in 2011. Now, with everything in Westeros winding down to this weekend's finale, the two actors have been left in the Red Keep's dust, and took to social media to bid farewell to their respective characters.

Yesterday, Headey posted a video with Anton Lesser, who played her malevolent hand Qyburn, and Pilou Asbæk, who played the murderous pirate Euron Greyjoy — who all come across as delightful people in the clip.

"The thing is ... it's non-stop glamour," Headey joked in the video, which she posted along with the caption: "When we weren't on a parapet ..."

Coster-Waldau also posted a handful of selfies he'd taken with Headey from what looked to be their characters' final scene.

"The best, sweetest most wonderful sister from another mother @iamlenaheadey," the actor wrote. "That was a fun decade."

Asbæk himself even weighed in with "Not your baby," a reference to Cersei's pregnancy, which was announced near the end of the seventh season. Granted, he's likely wrong, considering that when the weight of King's Landing was crumbling down upon them, Cersei told Jamie she didn’t want “our child” to die, which presumes she knew it was her brother's.

Headey also posted a slightly more somber reflection on her time as Cersei Lannister. "There she goes. It’s been fun, and bonkers," the caption began. "I loved her. I am grateful for the opportunity. Massively thankful for your encouraging and supportive love along the way."

Looking back over eight seasons, few characters have managed to cultivate such a loyal fanbase over the years despite their numerous acts of despicability as the Lannister twins. A conniving brother and sister, who were also secret lovers, did everything in their considerable power to maintain the respect and fear that went along with their family name.

As Cersei used to say, the two of them came into the world together, so it was only fitting they'd leave it together, too.

You can see how it all goes down when the final episode of Game of Thrones — ever — airs this Sunday on HBO.