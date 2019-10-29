Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts axed at HBO: Report

The high-profile Game of Thrones prequel from showrunner Jane Goldman is no longer moving forward at HBO, Deadline is reporting.

Created by Goldman (co-writer of both Kingsman films) and George R.R. Martin, the untitled series had cast Naomi Watts in the lead role and was said to take place thousands of years in Westeros' past, during the fantasy country's "Age of Heroes." Prior to this development, Martin had been dropping teases here and there, promising Starks and a serious lack of dragons.

While the network has yet to officially confirm the cancelation, Deadline writes that "Goldman has been emailing the cast and crew of the project to tell them that the pilot is dead." The pilot episode was filmed over the summer and was in editing when HBO gave the go-ahead for another prequel effort that centers on the dragon-riding House Targaryen. Aside from this one specific example, Variety posits that all other prequels and/or spinoffs ordered prior to the series finale of Game of Thrones aren't moving forward either.

The premiere episode of the series was written by Goldman and directed by S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders). Post-production was allegedly longer than expected, an already foreboding sign after there were reports of undefined trouble with the shoot in Northern Ireland.

In addition to Watts, the prequel had amassed a sizable supporting cast of Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, Toby Regbo, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx.