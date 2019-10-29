Latest Stories

Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan
Tag: TV
HBO Max rings up Green Lantern show from Greg Berlanti, plus GOT spin-off House of the Dragon
Another Life
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Another Life gets another season; Kelly Marie Tran goes prehistoric for Croods 2; more
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order final trailer; Nicolas Cage enters Wally’s Wonderland
Superman Hero 1
Tag: Comics
Lois Lane plots revenge in DC's Tales From The Dark Multiverse: The Death of Superman
Sean Bean Game of Thrones
More info i
Credit: HBO
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts axed at HBO: Report

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Oct 29, 2019

The high-profile Game of Thrones prequel from showrunner Jane Goldman is no longer moving forward at HBO, Deadline is reporting.

Created by Goldman (co-writer of both Kingsman films) and George R.R. Martin, the untitled series had cast Naomi Watts in the lead role and was said to take place thousands of years in Westeros' past, during the fantasy country's "Age of Heroes." Prior to this development, Martin had been dropping teases here and there, promising Starks and a serious lack of dragons.

While the network has yet to officially confirm the cancelation, Deadline writes that "Goldman has been emailing the cast and crew of the project to tell them that the pilot is dead." The pilot episode was filmed over the summer and was in editing when HBO gave the go-ahead for another prequel effort that centers on the dragon-riding House Targaryen. Aside from this one specific example, Variety posits that all other prequels and/or spinoffs ordered prior to the series finale of Game of Thrones aren't moving forward either.

Naomi Watts

Credit: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The premiere episode of the series was written by Goldman and directed by S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders). Post-production was allegedly longer than expected, an already foreboding sign after there were reports of undefined trouble with the shoot in Northern Ireland.

In addition to Watts, the prequel had amassed a sizable supporting cast of Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, Toby Regbo, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: HBO
Tag: Naomi Watts
Tag: George R.R. Martin
Tag: Westeros
Tag: television

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: