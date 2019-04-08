Get your fill of dragons 'cause the Game of Thrones prequel won't have any

Game of Thrones fans already looking past the final season of one of TV's biggest shows have some new information to parse about the prequel series being spun off after the fight for the Iron Throne concludes.

The show (the one from showrunner Jane Goldman, of the five that have been considered) takes place during the time of The Long Night, when the First Men and the Children of the Forest fought the Battle for the Dawn, around when The Wall was built. Tons of casting news has already come down about the show, and now A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin dropped a few more insights to share about the future (aka the past) of GoT.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin explained that the series is definitely going to feel different since it's set about 8,000 years before Ned Stark loses his head over local politics. "It's different. It's definitely very different," Martin said. "You're looking at a whole different era of Westeros. No dragons, no Iron Throne, no King's Landing. It will be interesting to see what the fans make of that." That's right: the show, which Martin said is "getting very close" to filming its pilot, won't have dragons.

So what will it have, if one of the show's biggest and best elements of classic swords-and-scorcery doesn't exist? Turn to Martin's own histories to find the answer. "You might find a sentence or two [about the events of the pilot] in The World of Ice and Fire," Martin said. "You certainly won't find 12 pages. A lot of this is based on that line or two, and Jane then took it and came up with something."

So enterprising fans could possibly glean something of the world from Martin's version of The Silmarillion, but for the rest of us, we'll just have to wait until Game of Thrones actually ends before moving on to the next thing — even if moving on means looking way, way back.

Game of Thrones begins its final season on Apr. 14.