Winter is coming to a city near you: Game of Thrones concert going back on the road

Get ready to hear "The Rains of Castamere" playing at your city's local amphitheater. HBO is LiveNation celebrating the end of Game of Thrones with a farewell tour of Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience across 20 North American cities.

Concert goers will enjoy Ramin Djawadi's Emmy Award-winning score played by a full orchestra as iconic scenes from the fantasy series play on a large screen in front of them. Djawadi himself will be conducting three of the performances at Jones Beach Theater in New York (Sep. 14), Five Point Amphitheatre in Irvine, California (Oct. 4), and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California (Oct. 5).

“Having first conceptualized the tour several years ago, Ramin will be reworking and redeveloping the musical and visual elements of the concert to create a brand new, live experience that encompasses fan-favorite pieces from the entirety of Game of Thrones,” the promoters said in a statement to Variety.

Unlike previous tours, these concerts will include themes from the show's current eighth and final season, including Djawadi's 9-minute track for the Night King. The concerts first began in North America during the winter of 2017, before enjoying a European tour the following spring. Then it returned to America that fall.

The tour kicks off Thursday, Sep. 5 in Syracuse, New York. From there, it will travel to Ontario, Chicago, Boston, Connecticut, Florida, Texas, and more. Tickets go on sale this coming Monday, May 13 on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. ET. Click here for more info.

Just a warning: If you request that they play "Starbucks Coffee Cup Theme," you will be forcibly removed from the venue. Just kidding... or are we?