WIRE Buzz: Runtime for first 2 Game of Thrones episodes revealed, Doom film gets trailer

Winter is almost here. The last few episodes of Game of Thrones are mere weeks away and we’re kind of freaking out. Blame it on that awesome trailer HBO released on Friday. While we await the season premiere for the show’s final, truncated season, we’re devouring any morsel of information about the show that comes our way.

Entertainment Weekly has pointed out a report from WinterIsComing.net that shows exactly how long the first two episodes of the upcoming final season will supposedly be.

HBO has updated its schedule to reveal the Season 8 premiere on April 14 will be 54 minutes long. The second episode, which is scheduled to air on April 21, will run 58 minutes.

This kind of goes against previous rumors that the upcoming episodes would exceed the hour mark, but we wouldn’t be surprised if at least some of the remaining four episodes were over 60 minutes. After all, the show’s got a lot of story to cover in a very little amount of time.

The final season of Game of Thrones begins April 14 on HBO.

Video of Game Of Thrones Season 8 Predictions: Who&#039;ll Die? Targaryen Theories! | SYFY WIRE

Up next, “Die! Die! Die!” Bloody Disgusting has provided fans with a 30-second teaser for Doom: Annihilation, the second attempt to adapt the first-person shooter game into a movie.

In the teaser, a portal to hell has yet again been opened, and a team of space marines have to shoot the ever-living hell out of the demonic monsters that have come out of that portal. Check it out below:

Video of DOOM: ANNIHILATION (2019) Exclusive Trailer &quot;We Call it Hell&quot; HD

Doom: Annihilation was written and directed by Tony Giglio and stars Amy Manson, Dominic Mafham, Luke Allen-Gale, and Nina Bergman. Sadly, it does not appear to feature Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as the original 2005 film did.

The movie will be available via direct-to-video this fall from Universal 1440 Entertainment, the production arm of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. (SYFY WIRE and Universal Pictures are both owned by NBCUniversal.)

And finally, Pulse Films and director Andrew Lau (Infernal Affairs) have optioned the English-language screen rights to the Chinese comic book series Teddy Boy, which served as the source material for Lau’s crime films from the 1990s, Young and Dangerous, according to Deadline.

The Teddy Boy comic series, written by Hong Kong artist Kai-Ming Man and inked by Yu-Kwok Lun, follows Ho-Nam Chan’s rise through the ranks of the Hong Kong triad. The series explores the intergenerational conflicts and power struggles within the underground crime organization.

There’s been no word yet as to whether the English-language adaptation will be set in Hong Kong or transposed to a western setting.

Published weekly since 1992, Teddy Boy is one of the longest-running Chinese comics still in publication. Lau made six films based on the series in Hong Kong between 1996 and 2000.