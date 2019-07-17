WIRE Buzz: Game of Thrones showrunners bow out of SDCC panel; Amazon ascends The Heavens to series; more

Game of Thrones was always known for its unpredictable plotlines, and those last-minute surprises have spilled over into real life as a San Diego Comic-Con panel celebrating the epic fantasy series has had a last-minute change-up in the roster.

HBO announced today via the show's Twitter account that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will not be appearing at the SDCC panel as previously planned. Additionally, Iain Glen and Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Jorah Mormont and Missandei of Naath, respectively, will not attend, nor will director Miguel Sapochnik ("The Long Night").

On the upside, plenty of fan favorites will still be there, including Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Liam Cunningham. Despite being off the air since the show wrapped up its eighth and final season this past May, Game of Thrones continues to make headlines, most recently for the record-setting number of Emmy nominations it received this week.

The Game of Thrones panel will go on as scheduled on Friday evening. If you're not attending SDCC, fear not, as we'll be covering everything, from all angles, all weekend, right here at SYFY WIRE.

(via Variety)

Also buzzing this evening, after the massive success of Avengers: Endgame, the Russo brothers are hoping to ascend The Heavens into a full series order from Amazon.

The Heavens is an original space opera from writer Lev Grossman, which was being developed by Joe and Anthony Russo's production banner, AGBO. According to Deadline, Amazon ordered a pilot episode, and outbid several competitors to do so. That order also comes with a large penalty, which strengthens the chance that The Heavens will get a full series order on the streaming platform.

The story follows a young protagonist named Miranda, who hopes to unite a war-torn galaxy after finding an ancient relic from a long-forgotten empire.

Grossman, who wrote The Magicians trilogy that was the basis for the SYFY series, says he wants The Heavens to "bring the incredible power and romance and adventure of space opera to TV in a way that feels fresh and real and new."

Finally, Ghostbusters is making the leap from screen to theme (park attraction).

Starting this September, Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights will feature a series of immersive, interactive mazes that will be based on the most memorable moments from Ivan Reitman's 1984 supernatural comedy.

Each maze will have guests follow in the footsteps of Peter, Ray, Egon, and Winston as they venture through the firehouse, the New York Public Library, and the Temple of Gozer. Along the way, they'll face off against an array of paranormal creatures, up to and including the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. As you can see, the poster also prominently features Ray's chosen form of The Destructor.

Universal Studios

The event will be available at Universal Orlando Resort starting September 6, and Universal Studios Hollywood on September 13. For more information, you can check out the website here.