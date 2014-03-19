Latest Stories

GameofThronesNYCS4_0.jpg

Game of Thrones season 4 premiere had the cast, crew, and one especially large guest

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Mar 19, 2014

Winter has come, as anyone who braved the cold for the Game of Thrones season-four premiere at New York City's Lincoln Center could tell you. However, those of us who endured the Westerosi chill to watch the cast and crew, and author George R.R. Martin walk the red carpet, could take one particular comfort: At least we had a dragon to keep us warm.

Kind of. The dragon, a massive 46-foot-long beast, actually remained dormant. But at least we had body heat from the crowds that gathered around it. The dragon also served as an uneasy reminder that Dany's dragons will be growing much, much bigger. 

The crowd cheered for their favorite stars as they arrived on the red carpet (see the gallery below), who seemed much more at ease than their on-screen counterparts. For example, Charles Dance, who plays the formidable Tywin Lannister, actually smiled. The crowd was also excited to see Kristian Nairn and greeted him with "Hodor!" 

Most of the cast and crew attended, including Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon) Rory McCann (The Hound), Sibell Kikelli (Shae) and fan favorite Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister).

After the VIPs waved to the crowd and answered questions for interviewers, they attended the screening of the first episode of season four. Amy Vernon, one of those who were lucky enough to get inside the theater, related on her blog: 

Then the announcement came over the PA. The unmistakable voice of Tywin Lannister admonished us to put away our phones and other devices, or we’d be executed. Especially Peter Dinklage...

We were treated to the New York Philharmonic, conducted by GoT composer Ramin Djawadi, playing the show’s theme and then the Red Wedding theme. No one died this time, however. 

Didn't make it to Lincoln Center? Verizon streamed the event live, but you can watch the recording of it on their Facebook page, here.

People who missed the premiere will have to wait until April 6, when the episode airs on HBO. But why wait, when you can read the series now, like these guys?

All gallery photos by Aldous Davidson

george rr_0.JPG
The man without whom, George R.R. Martin
varys_0.JPG
Conleth Hill (Varys)
the joff and ygritte_0.JPG
Jack Gleeson (Joffrey, king of jerks) and Rose Leslie (Ygritte)
loras_0.JPG
Finn Jones (Loras Tyrell, the Knight of Flowers)
sam_1.JPG
John Bradley (Samwell Tarly)
wildling_0.JPG
Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane)
theon_0.JPG
Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy)
jojen2_0.JPG
Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Jojen Reed)
red witch_0.JPG
Carice Van Houten (Melisandre, the Red Lady)
grandma tyrell_0.JPG
Dame Diana Rigg (Olenna Tyrell, the Queen of Thorns)
the translator_0.JPG
Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei)
bran sansa and arya_0.JPG
The Stark kids - Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran), Sophie Turner (Sansa), and Maisie Williams (Arya)
circe_0.JPG
Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister)
brienne of tarth.JPG
Gwendolien Christie (Brienne of Tarth)
davos the hound and littlefinger.JPG
Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Rory McCann (Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane), and Aiden Gillen (Petyr...
hodor1.JPG
Hodor (Just kidding - it's Kristian Nairn)
shay and sam.JPG
Sibel Kekilli (Shae) and John Bradley (Samwell Tarly)
tywin.JPG
Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister)
davos_0.JPG
Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth)
sally field_0.JPG
Vetern actress Sally Field...might we see her in a future season or episode?
dragon.JPG
Another view of the dragon
Tag: George R.R. Martin
Tag: HBO
Tag: Game of Thrones

