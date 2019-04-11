Where are the main Game of Thrones Season 8 characters coming from, emotionally?

When we first meet Jon Snow in the series premiere, he doesn't know who he is. That’s still technically true going into Season 8, as he doesn’t yet know that he’s secretly a Targaryen and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, but he’s become confident in a way that he couldn’t have imagined back when this all started.

Season 1 Jon Snow was unsure of his place in the world. He wasn’t a Stark, as Catelyn kept cruelly reminding him, and his “father” Ned wouldn’t tell him anything about his real mother. Seeking a place where he would find a role for himself, Jon joined the Night’s Watch, only to find that it was hardly the glamorous job he thought it was.

However, Jon eventually embraced being a sworn brother of the Night’s Watch. Although he initially tried to flee south to assist Robb after Ned’s execution, his brothers convince him that his role is to be a Watcher on the Wall. For the first time, Jon has a purpose, especially since Lord Commander Mormont is grooming him to be an officer.

It’s not long after Jon commits himself to the Night’s Watch, though he’s once again forced to wonder what his role is. Upon meeting Ygritte, Jon falls in with the Wildlings. Though he ultimately stays loyal to the Watch, as evidenced by his actions at the Battle of Castle Black, he was earnestly in love with Ygritte and sympathetic to the Wildlings' cause. This sewed the seeds both for his eventual dissolution with the Night’s Watch, and his association with the Wildlings. The Night’s Watch might have briefly been a clear identity for Jon, but his experiences north of the Wall taught him that such hard lines are difficult to draw.

Upon being elected Lord Commander of the Watch, Jon continues to do what he thinks is best, much to the dismay of some of his more mutinous brothers. Jon’s developing sense of self-identity and understanding that doing the right thing sometimes requires breaking the mold sends him to Hardhome to rescue the Wildlings. And, that’s what gets him betrayed and killed.

When Jon comes back to life, he once again has no idea who he is. His watch has ended, that’s for sure, and he's initially unenthused at the idea of helping Sansa retake Winterfell. He’s not a brother of the Night’s Watch anymore, and he’s still not a Stark. Still, because it seems like the right thing to do, Jon relents, fighting in the Battle of the Bastards and retaking Winterfell.

After the battle, Jon’s named the King of the North. As with his election to Lord Commander, this isn’t a leadership role that Jon sought on his own. He doesn’t refuse the crown, though, and he certainly wasn’t upset about having a firm identity and a clear role for himself. Once again, though, doubt sets in upon meeting Daenerys Targaryen. By the end of Season 7, Jon swears fealty to the Dragon Queen, once again upending his newfound identity.

Developing underneath all these changing titles and roles is the real truth of Jon’s identity. His time beyond the wall, especially at Hardhome and the mountain shaped like an arrowhead, have taught him that the only unequivocal identity is that of the living, as opposed to that of the dead. Jon’s recent acceptance of leadership roles haven’t been out of a drive to find a place for himself in the world, but as a means to aid his core belief — that the living must defeat the Night King’s army.

With Season 8 will come the inevitable reveal that Jon Snow is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne and not, as he thought his whole life, Ned Stark’s bastard son. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, as his fight against the dead grows more consuming considering Jon has not been one to covet power. Will the ultimate, final reveal of his identity throw Jon into a tailspin, or will he remain firm on the main thing he’s grown to believe matters: the protection of the living.