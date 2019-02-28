Latest Stories

Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke Peter Dinklage

Game of Thrones puts everyone (even the Night King) on the Iron Throne in new posters for Season 8

Josh Weiss
Feb 28, 2019

With a little over a month to go until the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones, HBO is starting to ramp up its marketing campaign for the final batch of episodes.

As part of that publicity initiative, the network tweeted out 20 new character posters this morning, each of them "checking in" with all of the surviving principal characters. More to the point, all of them are sitting atop the Iron Throne — even the Night King (leader of the White Walkers) got a poster, underscoring the possibility that the undead might just win the day in the end.

The characters shown in the tweets are Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Melisandre (Carice van Houten), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Lord Varys (Conleth Hill), The Hound (Rory McCann), and — as mentioned before — the Night King (Vladimír Furdík).

Check out all 20 below:

Season 8 will consist of just six episodes (though they will be extra-long), four of which were written by creators/showrunners, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. The duo also co-directed the series finale. David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik directed the other five.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO Sunday, April 14.

