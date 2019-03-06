Game of Thrones: Kit Harington admits all his Season 8 theories turned out to be wrong

Any Game of Thrones fan worth their Dragonglass is currently trying to guess what fates will befall the good people of Westeros in Season 8, which premieres on HBO next month. If all of your theories turn out to be wrong, however, don't feel disheartened, because Kit Harington knows how you feel.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jon Snow himself admitted that none of his guesses for the final season hit the mark before he actually read the scripts.

"I had theories all along and all of them were wrong," he said. "They were all wrong and I'm quite glad I never told anyone my theories because they were all wrong."

When asked if he could divulge any of his erroneous theories, Harington got all tight-lipped. At the start of his interview, he said that he can't even lie because everything he says is then picked apart by the media, allowing people to narrow down the truth.

"It's a minefield," said the actor.

Watch Harington's full interview below:

Video of Stephen Guesses &#039;GoT&#039; Endings At Kit Harington

Even Harington's wife, Rose Leslie (who played the Wildling, Ygritte, on the show), hasn't been able to guess properly. The two made headlines recently when Harington said she wouldn't speak to him for three days after he spoiled the series finale. Leslie corrected him in a different interview by clarifying that it was a spoiler for the Season 7 finale and that her refusal to speak to him didn't actually last that long.

"She's doing her own press at the moment [and] she she keeps contradicting everything I say," Harington said with a smile on Colbert. "She has guessed every single possible outcome [for Season 8], bar the one that actually happens."

Colbert closed out the segment by posing his own theories to Harington while the camera focused in on the actor for his reactions. The host's guesses were mainly jokes, drawing comparison's to the series finale of The Sopranos and wondering whether or not Tony Stark/Iron Man might make an appearance.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on HBO Sunday, April 14. The full trailer for the upcoming six episodes was released yesterday, causing the Internet to lose its collective mind.