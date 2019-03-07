Latest Stories

Idris for Everything: Other roles that should be replaced with Idris Elba
Rumor of the day: Here’s who’s joining James Gunn’s new Suicide Squad
10 things we can't wait to see at SXSW 2019
The subjects of the Flat Earth documentary Behind the Curve are trolling you to victory
Night King actor says Game of Thrones villain has a specific 'target' to kill in Season 8

Contributed by
Josh Weiss
Mar 7, 2019

Winter is here and with it comes the Night King (Vladimir Furdik, who replaced Richard Blake) and his army of the undead.

Armed with a zombie ice dragon, the Night King isn't just on a crusade to convert all of Westeros into his personal pantheon of White Walkers in Game of Thrones' eighth and final season; he's also on a mission to kill a specific person. During a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Furdik teased the antagonist's personal vendetta.

"People will see he has a target he wants to kill, and you will find out who that is," he said. "There’s also that moment [in “Hardhome”] when Jon Snow was on the boat and the Night King looked at him and raised his arms — there’s a similar and even stronger moment between Jon and the Night King this time."

Who could it be? Our Braavosi gold is on Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who has been running around Westeros and warning people about the threat of the White Walkers. If anyone has done enough to piss off the Night King, it's Jon. Furdik admitted that many fans approach him and ask him to kill Jon Snow; the Night King, while purely evil, has a massive fan base.

The bastard who isn't actually a bastard is the one amassing an army of the living to fight these monsters until the last breath. This epic fight, dubbed "The Battle of Winterfell," will be depicted in its own episode (three out of six) directed by "Battle of the Bastards" alum Miguel Sapochnik. The episode is so massive that it'll flit between all kinds of genres, making "The Watchers on the Wall" look like a friendly fencing match.

"Somebody made him the Night King," Furdik added. "Nobody knows who he was before — a soldier or part of [nobility]. He never wanted to be the Night King. I think he wants revenge. Everybody in this story has two sides — a bad side and a good side. The Night King only has one side, a bad side."

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO on April 14.

