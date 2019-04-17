Latest Stories

Nebula
Tag: Fangrrls
Nebula deserves to kick Thanos' ass in Avengers: Endgame — and it sounds like she'll get to
Tim Seeley Artists Alley
Tag: Videos
Artists Alley: Tim Seeley sketches Valiant's Bloodshot
Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy on Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Pirates raided Game of Thrones' Season 8 debut episode 55 million times in 24 hours
Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Kathleen Kennedy teases Knights of the Old Republic, John Cena in The Suicide Squad
Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy on Game of Thrones

Pirates raided Game of Thrones' Season 8 debut episode 55 million times in 24 hours

Contributed by
image1.jpeg
Brian Silliman
Apr 17, 2019

The Greyjoys seem to be at it again. The premiere of Game of Thrones' final season shattered ratings records with 17.4 million viewers tuning in, but as usual, the pirates had their way with illegal viewing of the show.

The Verge (using statistics from the MUSO analytics firm) reports that the premiere of Season 8, titled "Winterfell", had about 55 million pirated views. These occured in different ways — illegal streaming, downloads, torrents, and possibly magical portal balls. All of that happened in just 24 hours, too. 

When the stats were broken down further, it was discovered that most illegal views of the episode happened in the form of unofficial streaming. Those figures rest somewhere around 76 percent, while actual downloads come in second, with 12 percent. The old chestnut of torrents (still a thing) took a little over 10 percent. Just as HBO's ratings are still coming in from their multiple streaming services (and from viewers who didn't watch it on the first night, seven hells!), the piracy numbers are very likely to go up right alongside. 

The numbers confirm that India had the most pirated views, likely because it is very hard to access the show there. China only shows a censored version of it (the episode was probably only 4 minutes long), so piracy was big there as well. Other than those two countries, the United States was the biggest offender, a country that has access to the show (and to HBO) like no other. The numbers claim that 4 million illegal views came from the U.S., and that's not taking into account the huge number of people who share HBO Go passwords.  

Enthusiasm for the premiere was huge, and now the table has been set. Excitement is only going to get higher as the blood starts spilling, and it is likely that the ratings will top themselves each week that the final season goes forward. At the same time, sadly, this likely won't be the last we'll hear of illegal streaming of the show. We'd continue the Greyjoy pirate metaphor, but seriously, if they were involved they'd screw it up and end up killing each other. They're horrible. 

Did you enjoy the premiere? Did you dislike it? If it's a case of the latter, then Jon Snow himself doesn't care. You'd be better off calling the Game of Thrones hotline, or even getting into spells and witchcraft with Melisandre. In any case, raid the comments section with your dragon-fire-scorching-hot takes. 

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 8
Tag: HBO
Tag: piracy

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: