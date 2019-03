You should be careful about what you say about Sansa Stark and the person who plays her, Dark Phoenix's Sophie Turner.

In a January interview with W Magazine, Turner stated that she'd already revealed the ending of Game of Thrones' eighth and final season "to a few people." Now, she wants to set the record straight after fans on social media ran with the quote, overestimating the number of people she told as well as accusing of her being "irresponsible" with major plot points.

“I was on Twitter and saw these headlines like, ‘Twitter followers are being so mean to Sophie Turner after reports she told her friends the ending of Game of Thrones,'” she told Entertainment Weekly. “The truth is I’ve only told two people. It’s not that many. To be honest, I don’t read many of the mentions on Twitter because there’s normally quite a bit of hate. Everything I say will always have some negative reactions so I’m not surprised.”

Turner's co-star Kit Harington (Jon Snow) came under similar media scrutiny when he said that he'd spoiled the ending of Season 8 for his wife, Rose Leslie, who allegedly wouldn't speak to him for three days afterwards. Leslie eventually set the record straight, saying that he'd spoiled Season 7's ending and that her refusal to speak to him didn't last nearly as long as he'd claimed it did. Apparently, Harington didn't receive half the amount of flack on social media that Turner did.

“The people love Kit Harington, he can do no wrong,” Turner added in her chat with EW. “He’s the people’s prince!”

Sansa, who has factored heavily into the Season 8 promotional material released thus far, has really come into her own since Season 1. After a string of terrible abuses suffered at the hands of characters like Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), she began to not take crap from anyone and steadily built up her own base of power and influence.

In the end, she was able to exact revenge on Ramsay and even see through Littlefinger's (Aidan Gillen) attempts to continue manipulating her. One of the best moments of last season came when she sentenced him to death, allowing her younger sister, Arya (Maisie Williams), to kill him. Indeed, it's really staggering to see just how dangerous and cunning she's become in only a few short years. More importantly, she's the first person since her father, Ned (Sean Bean), to properly run Winterfell.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO Sunday, April 14. The final season comprises only six episodes.