Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer beheads all-time record for HBO with 81M views

Ahead of its Season 8 arrival, Game of Thrones has broken a new record for HBO. The premium cable network confirmed to SYFY WIRE that the full trailer for the new season (unveiled earlier this week) received 81 million views across digital video platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube in the first 24 hours of arriving online.

This massive figure was enough to *ahem* dethrone the previous record holder: Thrones' Season 7 trailer, which mustered a respectable 61 million views within the first 24 hours.

In the last few days alone, a deluge of information about the upcoming season has been made available. For instance, fans are preparing themselves for the big Battle of Winterfell episode, which will find the living of Westeros fighting against the undead army of the Night King. And while we're on the subject of the zombie-controlling antagonist, the actor who plays him, Vladimir Furdik, revealed that he's after a specific "target."

Video of Game of Thrones | Season 8 | Official Trailer (HBO)

David Nutter, who directed three of Season 8's collection of six episodes teased a lot of epic moments that longtime fans have been dying to see.

"There are a lot of firsts in these episodes," he said. "There’s the funniest sequence I’ve ever shot on this show, the most emotional and compelling scene I’ve ever shot, and there’s one scene where there’s so many [major characters] together it feels like you’re watching a superhero movie.”

If you're trying to guess what'll happen, you may be out of luck. Kit Harington (Jon Snow) admitted earlier in the week that all of his theories turned out to be dead wrong before he actually read the scripts. According to Harington, his wife, Rose Leslie (Ygritte), has posited every single possible outcome other than what actually transpires.

Season 8 of the popular high fantasy series premieres on HBO Sunday, April 14. It's probably safe to assume that the six final episodes of the show might draw in the biggest audiences ever since the program first debuted back in 2011.