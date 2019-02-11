Latest Stories

Gaiman TCA Amazon
Tag: TV
TCAs: The Good Omens cast and crew reveal release date, Cumberbatch casting, and more
LOTR via Warner Bros on YouTube sourced 2019
Tag: TV
Amazon: LOTR series has ‘no timetable’; The Expanse lands this year; ‘Power’ adaptation charges up; more
Chris Pratt
Tag: Movies
Development news: Chris Pratt takes on sci-fi epic Ghost Draft, J.J. Abrams launching new series, more
Steven Universe - Ruby and Sapphire
Tag: Fangrrls
How genre has failed and served queer representation
Dean-Charles Chapman King Tommen Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones showrunners reveal what actually happened to Ser Pounce

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Feb 11, 2019

There have been a lot of tragic animal deaths over the course of Game of Thrones' seven seasons. Lady the direwolf. Greywind the direwolf. Almost all of the direwolves, really. And who could forget Viserion's tragic death (and subsequent resurrection) at the hands of the Night King?

It turns out there's another heart-tugging death we can add to the list, and this one didn't even make it on the air.

Ser Pounce, cat to King Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman), was briefly introduced in Season 4 when he hopped on Tommen's bed and into our hearts. Then he was never seen or heard from again. While talking with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner David Benioff revealed why.

"Cersei hated the name 'Ser Pounce' so much she could not allow him to survive," showrunner David Benioff told EW. "So she came up with her most diabolical [execution]. Ser Pounce’s death was so horrible we couldn’t even put it on the air."

Ser Pounce Game of Thrones

HBO

Keep in mind that Cersei (Lena Headey), in her quest for power, blew up The Citadel with wildfire, along with a significant chunk of the Game of Thrones call sheet. Knowing his bride-to-be, Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer), was among those killed, Tommen took his own life.

Benioff did say that there was some behind-the-scenes drama that contributed to the character's exit. "That cat was really not fun to work with. There’s a reason the phrase 'like herding cats' came into existence."

Fellow showrunner D.B. Weiss joked that the show's upcoming box set will commemorate Ser Pounce's journey to the afterlife with "one whole episode."

"If you buy the super-extended, super-charged Game of Thrones box set that comes out, the death of Ser Pounce will be in there."

While that's unlikely to happen, at least we have some closure. Rest in peace, Ser Pounce. You were too light and fluffy for their world.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: HBO
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Ser Pounce
Tag: Death
Tag: David Benioff
Tag: D.B. Weiss

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: HBO
Tag: Confederate
David Benioff D.B. Weiss
HBO says alt-history series Confederate still in the works from GOT team, despite backlash
Benjamin Bullard
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: HBO
Game of Thrones via HBO website 2019
Game of Thrones' CGI dragons are breathing real fire — and yes, people get burned
Benjamin Bullard
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Sophie Turner
Sansa Stark Sophie Turner Game of Thrones Season 7 HBO
Sansa Stink? Sophie Turner was forbidden to wash her hair for Thrones' later seasons
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 8
Tag: Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Season 7 HBO Bran Isaac Hempstead Wright
Game of Thrones creators wish there were no trailers, but a real one for Season 8 is still coming
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0