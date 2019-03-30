Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming, Borderlands 3 and this week's Gamegrrl news

Winter is over, or at least that's what the calendar says. We're about to launch into the heat and humidity, and the days of fluffy hair and sunburn. If you feel like staving that off for a bit, we've got some game news for you that might cheer you up. In this week's roundup, we have a new trailer for Game of Thrones Winter is Coming that should cool you down a bit, and that's just the beginning. Here is the top Gamegrrl news for the week ending March 30, 2019.

Video of The CGI trailer for Game of Thrones Winter is Coming

Winter is coming, you guys. Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming, that is. This week we got a new trailer for the CGI PC browser game. The visuals are pretty great, and with the show returning in a few short weeks, you’re going to want to pack in all the Westeros you possibly can, sweet summer child.

Here is the info for you: “Game of Thrones Winter is Coming, the officially licensed PC browser game, has launched worldwide and is now available in English, with additional languages to follow. Share the CGI trailer and tag your friends to play together!”

Game of Thrones Winter is Coming is a browser game developed by YOOZOO Games and officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and HBO.

Video of Journey to the Savage Planet | Environment Teaser

This week we also have a new trailer for Journey to a Savage Planet, which is coming out early next year. The first person adventure game from Typhoon Studios is a funny, super rainbow-colored world full of crazy-looking aliens.

“Take a Journey to the Savage Planet, a bright and colorful alien world filled with weird and wonderful creatures. Coming Early 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Epic Games Store, Journey to the Savage Planet is an upbeat first-person adventure game. As an employee of Kindred Aerospace, which proudly touts its rating as the “4th Best Interstellar Exploration Company”, players will be dropped onto an uncharted planet deep in a fictitious, far-away corner of the universe. Launched with high hopes but little equipment and no real plan, players are tasked with exploring, cataloging alien flora and fauna and determining if the planet is fit for human habitation.”

Journey to a Savage Planet is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Epic Games store for PC in early 2020.

Video of Control - Gameplay Trailer - Out on 27/08/2019 (PEGI)

We also got a release date and a brand new trailer for Control, which is going to freak you out. The game comes out on August 27 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can pre-order right now here

Here's a brief summary of the game: “The Oldest House is a mysterious place of power, the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control, a secretive organisation covertly nested within the web of US government agencies. Jesse Faden arrives searching for answers just as an otherworldly force known as the Hiss attacks and kills the Bureau's former Director.

“In a mysterious ritual, Jesse is made the new Director. Now imbued with supernatural abilities and wielding the Director's transforming Service Weapon, Jesse must take on the Hiss and take back control.”

Video of World War Z - Stories in Tokyo Trailer

If zombies are more your speed, we have a brand new World War Z - Stories in Tokyo trailer for you. The game is available April 6, and you can pre-order the game right now and get the free Lobo Weapon Pack featuring three golden weapon skins and the dual-bladed Lobo spade. Can you #OutlivetheDead? The game will be released for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

"In partnership with Focus Home Interactive, Saber Interactive unveils the next Episode that will be playable in World War Z, the highly anticipated co-op shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film. The new Stories in Tokyo gameplay trailer travels to Japan, where the horde ambushes survivors in narrow streets and through the dense urban jungle, relentlessly preying on players right up to the edge of the sea. The Tokyo episode will feature two chapters available at launch, with a bonus mission arriving for free shortly after release.”

Video of Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Official Story Trailer

We also got the official story trailer for Wolfenstein: Youngblood from Bethesda this week. Even better, we have news on the Deluxe Edition and what you’ll get. “With the Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition you’ll receive the Buddy Pass so you can invite a friend to join the Reich-stomping fun—even if they don’t own the game! The Deluxe Edition also includes the Cyborg Skin Pack, decking out the Blazkowicz sisters in titanium allow versions of their Power Suits, guns, combat knives, and hatchets. Learn more about the Deluxe Edition and Buddy Pass here

If you pre-order the game, you’ll receive the Legacy Pack and gear up with some of BJ’s iconic outfits and weapons from the series, including New Colossus and US Army Power Suit skins; a WW2 skins set; and the Old Blood pipe and knife!

“Welcome to the 1980s. BJ Blazkowicz is missing. His last-known whereabouts: Nazi-occupied Paris. The only ones who can find him are his twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz—and no Nazi scum are gonna stand in their way.

“Liberate Paris from the Nazi threat as you search for your father in the first open-ended co-op adventure in the series, either with a friend or an AI companion. Wolfenstein: Youngblood releases on July 26, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.”

Video of Borderlands 3 Official Reveal Trailer

Finally, Borderlands 3 released their official reveal trailer. The game was shown at PAX East, and we’re reportedly going to get more info on April 3. If that’s not enough, we’re going to get Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Ultra HD Texture Pack on April 3. You can check out that trailer here

So, what news are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.