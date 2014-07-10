Game of Thrones (19) and American Horror Story (17) snag all the Emmy nominations

Good news if you're a fan of the fabulous Game of Thrones: The HBO show earned itself 19 Emmy awards, including awards for Oustanding Drama Series, as well as Outstanding Supporting Actor (Peter Dinklage as fan favorite Tyrion Lannister) and Outstanding Supporting Actress (Lena Headey as scheming Cersei) in a Drama Series. But this wasn't the only genre show to earn some serious regard. The other? American Horror Story: Coven, which garnered 17 nods.

American Horror Story earned Outstanding Lead Actress nominations (Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson), Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing and others in the Miniseries categories.

If you enjoy other sci-fi/fantasy shows and hope to see them rewarded with the recognition of their peers, however, you're going to be mildly disappointed. Genre shows such as Grimm and True Blood received that recognition, but only in the form of technical awards, such as Single-Camera Art Direction and Outstanding Stunt Coordination.

Agents of SHIELD, the canceled-too-soon Almost Human, and The 100 were all nominated for a single Emmy. Unsurprisingly, they'll be going head to head in the Outstanding Visual and Special Effects category.

Sadly, there were two important snubs on this list of Emmy nominees. The Walking Dead received only two nominations, one for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music and Outstanding Special and Visual Effects in a Supporting Role—not a single nomination for the well-deserving actors. And cruelly, Tatiana Maslany, the chameleon-like actress who plays multiple characters in Orphan Black, was ignored. Again. At least she has the Critic's Choice Television Award to console her.

At least Peter Dinklage received a well-deserved nod for his performance as the dwarf who always seems to land in prison. This is his fourth nomination. He won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series the first time he was nominated, in 2011.

What do you think of this year's Emmy crop? Who should be in that's not? Who should be out that's in? Let us know in the comments!