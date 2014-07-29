Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams responds to the Lady Stoneheart controversy

One thing to be said about the fourth season of Game of Thrones, is that it ended in controversy. That controversy? A certain popular (and iconic) book character, expected to pop up in the finale by fans, didn’t -- creating a wave of outcry in its wake.

SPOILERS AHEAD

The character was Lady Stoneheart, who in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series happens to be the re-animated corpse of Lady Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), who was murdered during the Red Wedding back in Season 3.

Even Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister, had taken to Instagram to tease the eagerly anticipated arrival of the character, only to troll the world over after the season four finale with this pic when it. didn’t. happen.

Back in June, Game of Thrones director Alex Graves revealed that the appearance of the character had NEVER been in the cards.

Actress Maisie Williams, who plays Lady Catelyn Stark’s youngest daughter Arya on HBO's fantasy series, responded to the Lady Stoneheart outcry in an interview with TV Line:

That was a massive deal, but honestly, I really like it. I’m so sick of going on the internet and seeing all the book readers being snobby, spoiling it for other people, then saying, “Well, it’s not a spoiler. The books have been out for years.” Like, couldn’t you just stop being mad for a second and let other people enjoy the show? They feel they have a claim on the series because they read the books first, and I understand that, but they don’t need to be mean about it. That’s why I liked moments like this, because book readers think they know what’s coming, then we change it and it’s really funny to watch their reactions. They’re always like, “That’s not what happened in the books, so the show’s really bad now.” But really, they just feel insecure because they’re used to knowing what’s coming next.

What do you guys think? Do you agree with Maisie Williams, or do you think the omission of Lady Stoneheart was a misstep from a usually sure-footed show?

