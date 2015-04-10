Latest Stories

With Captive State, Rupert Wyatt made a new kind of alien invasion movie
Shazam! projected to zap up a $40 million opening weekend at the box office
SCREAMGRRLS: Amber Heard shines in an otherwise muddled All The Boys Love Mandy Lane
Avengers: Endgame poster snubs Danai Gurira and fans are not happy about it
Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams teases her upcoming role on Doctor Who

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Apr 10, 2015

When I learned Maisie Williams was going to guest-star on Doctor Who, I got really psyched about it, even though we still don’t know which or what kind of character the Game of Thrones actress — who stars as Arya Stark on the HBO fantasy series — will play in the upcoming ninth season of the BBC series. Upon news of her casting, showrunner Steven Moffat said:

"We’re thrilled to have Maisie Williams joining us on Doctor Who. It’s not possible to say too much about who or what she’s playing, but she is going to challenge the Doctor in very unexpected ways. This time he might just be out of his depth, and we know Maisie is going to give him exactly the right sort of hell."

Which had me really intrigued. In a recent interview with The Express, Williams talked about her upcoming role, hinting at who she could actually be in the time-traveling series ... without, of course, revealing too much:

"There's been a lot of speculation about whether she's like a younger Clara or whether she is a new character completely. I'm not going to tell you which one. Whether she is good or bad is up for discussion, I think. She does put the Doctor to the test and it's sort of a dynamic that we haven't seen before."

The 17-year-old actress also talked about joining the cast of Doctor Who and walking on that iconic TARDIS set, saying:

"It's wonderful. The set's amazing. I'm used to being part of Game of Thrones and going into something where you're a small part of something else. You don't want to hold anything up because they've got such a well-oiled machine going. Everyone is so accommodating and lovely and happy to have me. There's no rivalry that I thought there would be - 'You're from Game of Thrones' and I'm like, 'You're from Doctor Who'. They're really lovely."

What character do you think Maisie Williams will play on Doctor Who? Do you believe she could play a younger version of the Doctor’s (Peter Capaldi) companion Clara (Jenna Coleman), as some have surmised? Or do you believe she’ll be a brand-new character?

(via The Express)

