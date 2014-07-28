Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner on how Sansa will 'use her sexuality' in S5

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has teased that the little bird Sansa Stark will begin to "use her sexuality" in the upcoming fifth season of HBO’s hit fantasy series.

In an interview with The Wrap, the now-18-year-old Turner -- who plays the eldest Stark girl on the show -- has revealed that she won’t be “a vulnerable young girl” when Game of Thrones returns for its fifth season next year.

Here's what Turner said:

“Now she's kind of in the position where Baelish isn't overly sure what Sansa is about. He doesn't know why she stuck up for him, but he's kind of realizing that she's a great manipulator. She's not this vulnerable young girl anymore.”

She also added:

“She's also realized that she can manipulate him through other means. Now she realizes his weakness is her and her mother, she's going to try to play out her sexuality as much as she can to manipulate him.”

Turner also spoke about her reaction to watching King Joffrey Baratheon the First of His Name (Jack Gleeson) die at his own wedding to Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer), and she also explains why Lena Headey, who plays Joff’s mother, deserves an Emmy for her portrayal of Cersei Lannister.

Have a look at the interview below.

How do you guys like the direction Sansa Stark will be heading in for the fifth season of Game of Thrones? Are you proud to see her learning – and playin' with lots of mad skillz -- the “game of thrones”?

(via The Wrap)