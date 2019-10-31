What's Everybody Mad About This Week?!: Games of Thrones’ creators had themselves a week

If you haven't spent time on the internet, then you might not know that Game of Thrones is currently one hell of a touchy subject. Judging by peoples' reactions to the finale episode in May, there's not a lot of love lost right now between fans and the series' creators, Benioff and Weiss.

The new series announcement has some people excited — who doesn't love dragons? — but, of course, anger is powerful and we're still not too far from the Game of Thrones finale for people to still have passionate feelings over it.

So when Benioff and Weiss made an appearance at the Austin Film Festival to talk about writing and producing Game of Thrones, things were said. A Twitter thread recounting partial quotes from the pair was, for a time, the only source the internet had to go off of. So everyone laid into them. Only later did the truth come out.

I'm not here to tell you how you should feel about what Benioff and Weiss had to say about adapting Game of Thrones, their relationship and early talks with Martin, or the finale. I'm just here to give you the context behind why everyone is so mad.

Here's the thing: There's long been a debate surrounding exactly how qualified Benioff and Weiss were for the job of adapting the series in the first place. Many have accused them of not acknowledging their privilege as straight white men in a space that, historically, rewards straight white men by allowing them to "fail upward" — meaning, they either fail at their jobs or do so-so work and still manage to be promoted and praised.

Whether or not you agree with that is your business, I just know that everyone’s gonna be mad no matter what.