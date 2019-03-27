Latest Stories

Wolfenstein: Youngblood sisters

Gaming trailers galore from Borderlands 3, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Divinity: Fallen Heroes

Contributed by
Jacob Oller
Mar 27, 2019

Today’s gaming news has one thing to offer: trailers, trailers, and more trailers. Fans of everything from Nazi punching to ol’ fashioned swords-and-sorcery should find a lot to love in this trio of announcements and teasers — all with plenty of exciting new developments for their respective series.

First up we have the latest entry in the Borderlands series, Borderlands 3. The game just dropped its first trailer for Mask of Mayhem ahead of Gearbox’s PAX East livestream and it’s an epic, Easter egg-filled trip through plenty of black and white models.

Take a look:

The gun-filled series of treasure-hunting and corporation-fighting offers up plenty of special powers and a very special sense of humor to go along with its long-running quest to sate gamers’ appetite for destruction. No word yet on when the game will be released.

Next, another entry in a storied series. The newest game in the Wolfenstein franchise, Wolfenstein: Youngbloods, just released a trailer teasing the plot of the Wolfenstein 3 prequel. These games have rebooted the alt-history series with plenty of over-the-top Third Reich-fighting antics, but now hero BJ Blazkowicz is missing. So his daughters Jess and Soph have to take over in the new trailer.

Watch it below:

The co-op game (they’re twin sisters after all) sees the liberation of Paris in a much different light — one with mech suits and futuristic guns ripped from an ‘80s daydream. The game launches on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on July 26.

Finally, an announcement trailer welcomes Divinity: Fallen Heroes into the vast world of fantasy RPGs. The game follows up Divinity: Original Sin 2, a squad-based D&D-esque game, with another story set in the world of Rivellon.

Check it out:

Players board the Lady Vengeance and command the Apocalypse Squad in this game of traps, tactics, and combat. Sounds perfect for any Dungeon Masters out there hankering for a quick fix. The co-op and single-player game does not yet have a release date.

