Gaming: E3 trailers! Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077; The Outer Worlds RPG

E3 has finally arrived, bringing with it a year-long release of pent-up anticipation for all the games we’ve known about, speculated about, and wondered whether we’d ever even hear anything more about. And no game has been more closely watched since its announcement, all the way back in February, than Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Saturday’s EA Play event from EA Games warped E3 into hyperdrive with a full reveal for Fallen Order, showcasing a huge, 13-minute gameplay demo trailer that takes ex-Padawan Cal Kestis on a parkour-heavy, third-person mission to free the Wookiees from imprisonment in the Kashyyyk Forest Trench.

There’s also a new droid who perches on your shoulder, so get used to the name BD-1: he’s your constant droid buddy, and he does more than just vie with Porgs for the cuteness trophy in the new Star Wars canon — he’s there to lend a hand at critical moments throughout the mission.

Yep, that’s Forest Whitaker as Rogue One’s Saw Gerrera, just one piece of a voice acting cast that also includes Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Debra Wilson as Cere, and Ben Burtt as BD-1. With so much new gameplay footage to unpack, there’s sure to be tons more fresh news about what we can expect from the game as E3 rolls along. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Nov. 15.

Whoa, dude. After years of steady info updates from CD Projekt RED about Cyberpunk 2077, we thought we had a decent handle on all the highlights from the hugely- hyped, Blade Runner-esque dystopian RPG. But no one was prepared for Neos news like this: Keanu Reeves walked onstage at Microsoft’s E3 Xbox conference to personally reveal Cyberpunk’s long-awaited release date — and to say he’s voicing a major role. Check out the official preview trailer below, and then scroll to the 48:16 mark in the second clip for a first glimpse at Keanu’s badass new Cyberpunk avatar, as well as his stage appearance:

From everything we’ve already seen, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of those RPGs that promises to create all-new archetypes for futuristic characters that somehow feel instantly recognizable even after just one glance. Add Reeves’ familiar face and star power to the mix, and the next open-world game from the team who developed Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is shaping up to be unforgettable indeed.

Oh, about that release date: Reeves (and CD Projekt RED) say Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 16, 2020.

Finally, RPG purists who treasure Obsidian Entertainment’s legendary ability to create rich and dynamic games may forget all about Obsidian’s awesome Fallout: New Vegas effort for Bethesda back in 2010 — once they see what the studio’s cooking up for The Outer Worlds, the all-new dystopian tale it showed off at E3.

If you like the far-flung space cowboy elements of Star Wars and the Fallout franchise’s world-gone-haywire wasteland of corporate domination gone wrong, then you’ll likely be in heaven in The Outer Worlds. And as the game's first-person POV protagonist, you’re there to throw a wrench in the galaxy’s oppressive, company-store social order. “As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds,” Obsidian teases. “In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

To the delight of role-playing fans, Obsidian is pledging the game will be a single-player experience where your character keeps the narrative spotlight all to itself. It’ll be here before you know it, too: The Outer Worlds makes Earthfall this Oct. 25, when it releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.