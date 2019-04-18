Gaming: Mortal Kombat 11 launch trailer; SEGA Genesis Mini line-up; more

We’re beginning to wonder if NetherRealm hasn’t evolved Mortal Kombat into something approaching the Pulp Fiction of video games. The unapologetically kitschy, winkingly violent launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 has just landed, and it’s packed with so many frantic double-crosses and unfathomably silly vendettas that it’s a shame we still have to wait nearly a week before we can play it.

Everyone you probably remember from your last foray into the series is here — only this time, they appear more juiced than ever on whatever it is that’s always made them tick. It’s the sort of meta-nostalgic overload that’s so irresistibly goofy that it’s nearly impossible not to want to get down on their level and wallow around in all the blood and dirt.

Video of Mortal Kombat 11 - Official Launch Trailer Mortal Kombat on YouTube

What’s that sound you just heard? Yep, it’s a new take on the theme from the Mortal Kombat movie, used in the clip to set up the story — which (from what we can gather so far) involves Kronika, Frost, time travel, time reversal, and factions aligning to avert some kind of existential threat.

Forget about the story, though: come for the stupidly violent spectacle, and stay for the finishing moves. It’s totally possible that NetherRealm still has a character surprise or two up its sleeve, and the only way to find out is to wait for MK11 to arrive. The wait’s almost over: Just like Raiden, Mortal Kombat 11 is coming to shock your system — whether it’s PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PC — starting April 23.

SEGA is making us wait for it one tantalizing bite at a time, but it’s looking more and more like the upcoming Genesis Mini retro console just might be totally worth its modest price tag.

Rolling out its lineup of Genesis-era gaming classics 10 titles at a time, SEGA just revealed games 11-20 (out of a total of an announced 40) in its all-star hit list, and we’re not completely certain that we don’t like the newly-announced lineup even more than the first round.

In addition to already-announced titles like Gunstar Heroes, Altered Beast, and the original Sonic, the fresh batch includes Sonic 2, Mickey’s Castle of Illusion, and cult favorite Earthworm Jim. Here’s the full rundown:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Contra: Hard Corps

Earthworm Jim

Shinobi 3

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

Landstalker

Super Fantasy Zone

Thunder Force 3

There are still at least 20 more Genesis classics yet to be revealed for the Mini between now and the console’s debut date this Sept. 19. Stay tuned as SEGA keeps turning up the heat without bleeding players dry: the SEGA Genesis Mini will hit store shelves with a price of $79.99.

The first major update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate just went live, and Nintendo rolled out the first of five planned Challenger Packs in its new character DLC cycle with abundant fanfare.

The big N dropped a hefty 15-minute intro video that puts the new stage builder mode through its paces, while welcoming Persona’s Joker to the fighting fold.

Video of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - New Content Approaching - Nintendo Switch Nintendo on YouTube

The April 17 release of both the new Fighters Pass DLC, as well as Ultimate’s Version 3.0 update (which adds a stage builder mode, among other tweaks) apparently drew such a crowd to Nintendo’s eShop that Mario even had to get out his plumber’s tools to unclog the data pipes.

Timed to release separately throughout the year, each of the five character DLC packs will come not only with a new challenger to contend in Ultimate’s ridiculously huge menagerie of characters, but also new music and a new fighting stage (Joker’s DLC comes with a new Persona-themed staged called "Mementos.")

Joker is only the first of five new characters who’ll be rolled into Ultimate as part of the new Fighters Pass, and Nintendo’s giving players the option to either plunk down for both the game and the season pass for a cool $84.99, or just the Fighters Pass by itself (if you already own the base game) for $24.99. The Version 3.0 update is free to anyone who owns the game.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Challenger Pack 1 are both available now for the Nintendo Switch.