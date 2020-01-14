Gaming: DOOM Eternal drops new trailer; Marvel’s Avengers game delayed; more

While we wait to play DOOM Eternal, the latest edition of the first-person shooter game made massively popular in the 1990s, we’ve got this new action-packed, demon-demolishing trailer to whet our bloody, bloody appetites. The trailer for the upcoming game takes us to Earth in the year 2151, where it appears as though Hell has come to stay. It promises new enemies like the Marauder and the Gladiator, new weapons like the Crucible weapon, and new glory kills.

Check out what the id Software team is offering via the latest chapter in the DOOM Slayer’s violent, violent saga:

Video of DOOM Eternal - Official Trailer 2

DOOM Eternal will be available March 20, 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia, with Nintendo Switch releasing at a later date.

Alas, for those of you waiting for that Marvel’s Avengers game to assemble, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer. Games developer Crystal Dynamics has issued a statement announcing the game’s release date has been pushed back by roughly four months.

"At Crystal Dynamics our ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. In order to achieve that goal, we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of Marvel’s Avengers to September 4, 2020,” the statement reads.

Marvel’s Avengers was originally slated for a May 15 release.

"When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come,” the statement added. “To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.”

Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC, Marvel’s Avengers will feature both single-player and co-op gameplay centered around the core cast of Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor.

And finally, the fine folks at Critical Role are giving fans the chance to play in the world that, up until now, they've only been able to watch. The group behind the web series has unveiled Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount, a new Dungeons & Dragons campaign set in the world they created.

Cover art by Karl Kerschl (Courtesy of Critical Role)

Written by Critical Role Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer, the 304-page campaign guide takes players to a continent rife with conflict and magic. Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount will help players create their own campaign set within Exandria’s continent of Wildemount, four starting adventures set in four different regions, new spells, and 23 new monsters for players to encounter.

And although Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount is centered around the conflict between the Dwendalian Empire and Kryn Dynasty, players can customize how much of a role this overarching conflict has over their own campaign.

Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount will be released March 17, but is available for pre-order now.