Latest Stories

LucyHale
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Lucy Hale leading Riverdale spin-off; new Stranger Things book; more
rosa-salazar
Tag: Fangrrls
Alita's Rosa Salazar is ready for battle
Rika, Vix furry art, original
Tag: Movies
Meet the most famous furry in the world
Frank Oz Getty Image
Tag: Movies
Frank Oz has some very candid thoughts about The Muppets remake
sekiro via official website 2019

Gaming: Sekiro launch trailer; new Fallout board game; more

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Mar 11, 2019

No game studio may have as much goodwill to run wild with an all-new idea as the one behind Bloodborne and the Souls series. And we’re only days away from our proper introduction to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the parkour-heavy action-adventure that aims to distill FromSoftware’s magic blend of action, world building, and get-up-off-the-mat difficulty in a whole new way.

Sekiro’s launch trailer has just arrived, and it’s a fiery, icy, and above all, bloody welcome to a lavishly mystical version of feudal Japan that’s thankfully not short on pulse-racing gameplay. From’s seemingly bottomless well of ideas is on full display, with one fiendishly ingenious boss after another parading across your shinobi warrior’s third-person perspective. Check it out below:

sekirothegame on YouTube

Set in 16th century Japan, Sekiro tasks your prosthetic-armed ninja with exacting revenge on the samurai who butchered you and left you for dead. But the path to get back at your nemesis is anything but straight, and along the way you’ll swing onto rooftops, wade through swamps, and more or less literally fight through hell to take out the massive, diabolically designed creatures that stand in your way.

From teases that prosthetics will play a huge role in rounding out your aggressive arsenal, but you’ll also have to sneak, climb, defend, and respawn — a lot — before that final boss battle comes in sight. 

Thankfully, though, the wait’s almost over before we finally get our hands on the game itself. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice slices its way onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC beginning March 22.

It’s hard to believe a franchise as rife with opportunities for real-world 3D totems and baubles as Fallout hasn’t gotten a full-fledged, mainline board game before now, but that’s about to change with the coming arrival of a still-untitled pen-and-paper RPG that’s reportedly based on the Fallout: Wasteland Warfare tabletop game.

Board game maker Modiphius says the expanded Fallout RPG will pack in all the signature goodies that define Bethesda’s radioactive series on consoles. “Delve into abandoned Vaults, ruined cities, strange facilities, and antiquated military bases. Encounter Super Mutants, Raiders, Survivors, Vault Dwellers, the Brotherhood of Steel, the Institute and the Enclave, and many more,” the team teases. 

Role playing, naturally, will be a major part of the appeal, with faction based Archetype cards providing the springboard for players to craft and develop their own unique characters.

There’s no hard release date yet, but we won’t have to wait long. Made for one game master and up to 6 players, look for Fallout’s tabletop wasteland to get a lot bigger starting sometime this summer. 

Finally, one of the PlayStation’s most recognizable and, of late, critically adored game franchises carries the God of War name proudly — but according to its original director, we all came close to knowing it by something less catchy. 

Picking up on a Twitter joke about the game’s name from director Cory Barlog, who directed last year’s award-winning God of War for PlayStation 4, David Jaffe, director of the original GoW for PlayStation 2 back in 2005, said the original team left the decision of what to name the first game completely to chance — as in, they drew the winning submission out of a hat.

Thank Zeus indeed. At the Hands of the Gods doesn’t fall from the lips quite so easily, does it?  Fortunately, the fates smiled on God of War, and the game in turn has been making players and critics happy pretty much ever since.  If you haven’t yet gone adventuring with Kratos and Atreus in last year's God of War — widely regarded as one of the console’s very best games — it’s as easy as nabbing a copy and firing up the PlayStation 4.

Tag: Games
Tag: News
Tag: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Tag: FromSoftware
Tag: Fallout
Tag: RPGs
Tag: god of war

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Fortnite
Tag: Epic Games
Sekiro via official website 2019
Gaming: Fortnite ends blind loot boxes; Sekiro boss teases Souls-style twist; Call of Duty’s decade of sales dominance
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 27, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Death Stranding
Tag: Troy Baker
Death Stranding Troy Baker TGS 2018
Gaming: Death Stranding’s trippy new clip, Life Is Strange 2 launch trailer, Sekiro gameplay
Benjamin Bullard
Sep 24, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: gaming
Tag: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
CallOfDuty4Screen2018
Gaming: Black Ops Blackout Beta blasts off; Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice reveals more; Squre Enix teases new RPG
Benjamin Bullard
Sep 10, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Darkest Dungeon
Tag: RPGs
Darkest Dungeon 1 via Red Hook website 2019
Gaming: Darkest Dungeon sequel unveiled; Resident Evil visits PUBG; farewell, PS Vita
Benjamin Bullard
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0