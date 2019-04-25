Gaming: Star Trek Online beams up Discovery voices; MK 11 promises ‘years’ of DLC; more

As if Star Trek Online isn’t already immersive enough, the sprawling space MMORPG is about to get even more authentic, with the addition of two of Star Trek: Discovery’s biggest stars.

CBS and Perfect World have revealed details on the upcoming Rise of Discovery expansion, and the new update will come complete with the vocal stylings of Jason Isaacs and Rekha Sharma, in character as Captain Lorca and Commander Landry in a true-to-form crossover from the CBS All Access show.

Rise is set to introduce Lorca and Landry as part of a new mission for the free-to-play game, with players fighting alongside the U.S.S. Buran to learn what happened to the pair before they joined the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery.

Get your first interstellar taste in the clip below:

Video of Star Trek Online: Rise of Discovery - Official Announce Trailer Star Trek Online on YouTube

In addition to the Discovery cast crossover, Rise also will come packed with a new reputation and a ship system update that adjusts “all Tier 6 starships to individual player levels, granting all Captains access to the game’s finest vessels,” according to the developers.

Rise of Discovery is set to boldly go forth on May 14 for PC, followed soon after by a wider release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Now that it’s reportedly the fastest-selling game in franchise history, Mortal Kombat 11 won’t be suffering anything resembling a finishing move anytime soon.

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm revealed this week that there’s a long-range plan to support MK11 with a continuous barrage of content updates that’ll keep the game in fighting shape for years to come.

Though there’s been some early fan concern over how MK 11 handles microtansactions, the game already has seen the highest sales in its first few days of any game in the franchise, Warner Bros.’ David Haddad told VentureBeat.

Without disclosing details, Haddad added that NetherRealm has “years of new content” in store to expand the game way beyond its launch-day version. Mortal Kombat 11 is available now for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Finally, Lara Croft is signing off — at least for now. Square Enix has just released The Path Home, the final installment in the robust DLC rollout for last year's Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

The new story add-on sets Lara on the hunt for her missing allies following the game’s final act, where “Lara must search ancient tunnels to try and find them,” along the way uncovering a buried secret that’s been locked away for ages.

Video of Shadow of the Tomb Raider - The Path Home Tomb Raider on YouTube

The Path Home is free to anyone who’s already bought a Shadow Season Pass, and can also be obtained as a standalone download. Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, as well as The Path Home and all the rest of Shadow’s DLC, is available now.