Gaming Throwback Episode 2: Let's play Pretty Pretty Princess!

If you’re a child of the '90s and you loved fairy tales and dressing up, there is no way you don’t remember Pretty Pretty Princess.

In Episode 2 of our Gaming Throwback, SYFY WIRE’s Jackie Jennings, Jen Kirkman and Jessimae Peluso get glamorous with plastic jewelry — Prince Charming definitely did not go to Jared — in the game that made you feel like something halfway between Barbie and Cinderella.

By the way, that girl on the box cover is way too young to be wearing so much makeup. She can’t be more than what, 9? But you have to remember she’s not just a princess. She’s a Pretty Pretty Princess.

Just in case you forgot how to play: the rules in Jackie’s Trapper Keeper (major applause for that) say that you spin the spinner to find out how many spaces you move. Whatever you land on tells you which piece of jewelry to take, whether or not it actually matches your outfit. Not like that would matter to kids who might have already been wearing polyester Halloween costumes to feel more princessy.

There’s a catch to all the bling. You might land on a space that makes you give something back, or, in the ultimate dramatic turn, steal from someone. That’s a bit of an Evil Queen move there.

Avoid the black ring at all costs. That was probably something the Evil Queen or the Evil Stepmother put in there, because if you get it, you can’t win even if you manage to snag all the jewelry and the crown. So you’re basically cursed if you get that.

Do you have what it takes to be a princess? Because if you do, you’re going to have to be brave enough to look at yourself in a mirror, so make sure you’re playing this on a good hair day.

Video of Let&#039;s Play Pretty Pretty Princess - Gaming Throwback Episode 2 | SYFY WIRE

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.