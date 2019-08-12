Green with regret? Amanda Seyfried hints she passed on Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy

During a chat with MTV to promote The Art of Racing in the Rain, Amanda Seyfried heavily hinted that she turned down a role that sounds awfully like Gamora in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise at Marvel Studios. Despite just a tinge of regret, it's easy to see it from her point of view. After all, the Marvel team was so obscure and low-tier that everyone was wondering whether it would succeed as a film. No one could have guessed just how big the Guardians would become in pop culture — they were basically rocketed from esoteric comic to household name overnight.

As we all know now, Gamora ended up being played by Zoe Saldana, who starred in the two highest-grossing films of all time: Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

"I turned down one [superhero role] once and they haven’t called back since," said Seyfried in the interview embedded below. "And it was a big’un. I don’t regret it because I didn’t want to be green for six months out of every year. [They] tell beautiful, beautiful stories through superheroes, and my daughter’s now really obsessed with superheroes now, and part of me wishes I’d done it, but the other part of me is like ‘I had a life to live’ and I don’t think I would’ve been happy."

Video of Amanda Seyfried &amp; Milo Ventimiglia On Awkward Kissing Scenes | The Art of Racing in the Rain

While this is far from a concrete confirmation that she passed on Gamora (or even a Marvel character, for that matter), it's hard to imagine what other green-skinned character they wanted her to play, since the Incredible Hulk has been established for years and DC hasn't introduced any heroes that properly fit the bill. Going off that, however, we think Seyfried would make a pretty kickass She-Hulk, so you're welcome for the tip, Kevin Feige. Lock her down before it's too late!

Based on the events of Infinity War and Endgame, it's unclear whether Gamora will return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which only just got back on track with Disney re-hiring James Gunn as director. Photography won't begin on the project until the writer/director finishes up his Suicide Squad movie for Warner Bros./DC, which opens in August of 2021. A deleted scene from Endgame's home release shows the past version of Gamora peacing out after the Avengers' epic battle with Thanos, but even if she does end up coming back (and let's be honest, she probably will be back), she shares no memories of her Guardians self. That could add a really interesting dynamic to her relationship with Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).