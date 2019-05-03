Gamora goes Disney princess in wild Guardians of the Galaxy animated series clip

The animated version of Gamora feels like a fish out of water when the chirpiest gang of Disney forest friends you’d ever hope to see decides to break out in song in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy TV series, which debuts two all-new episodes at Disney XD this weekend.

The cartoon culture clash finds Gamora (voiced by Vanessa Marshall) trapped by the Black Vortex in a fairy tale world where everyone just wants her to be a princess. But sharing your feelings by chirping a happy tune is the last thing on Gamora’s mind, as she frantically focuses on finding a way back to her Guardians friends.

It’s an odd crossover of two totally legit Disney styles, and it makes for an odd, but entertaining pairing. See how the daughter of Thanos and Disney’s creature critters hit it off in the preview clip below for the upcoming "Black Vortex, Part One” epsiode:

Video of SNEAK PEEK at Guardians of the Galaxy! &quot;Birds of a Feather&quot; Marvel HQ on YouTube

Freed from the constraints of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this is the kind of fun that Marvel and Disney can have with MCU characters who, in the movies, walk a more conventional line. Marvel even takes you behind the scenes for a peek at how the show’s animators play with all that freedom in a cool behind-the-scenes clip, which you can check out here.

Gamora’s not the only Guardian who’ll be doing double takes at her surroundings during the series’ upcoming two-episode story arc, as Drax finds himself trapped inside a comic book and, in “Black Vortex Part Two,” Rocket ends up “caught in a 3D sinister packing factory,” according to Marvel, while leafing around in search of Groot.

Rounding the midway point through its third Mission: Breakout! season, Guardians of the Galaxy returns with the all-new episodes at 9:30 p.m. ET on Disney XD.