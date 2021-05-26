Halloween's David Gordon Green and Danny McBride reunite for 'Garbage Pail Kids' TV show at HBO Max

David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, the creative duo behind the latest Halloween trilogy, are teaming up for another genre project that is certain to gross out audiences the world over. (And we mean that as the highest compliment possible.)

WarnerMedia confirmed Wednesday that the traditionally comedic pair have joined forces with Josh Bycel (co-showrunner of Hulu's Solar Opposites) for an animated television adaptation of Topps' Garbage Pail Kids franchise over at HBO Max. All three writers/creators will executive produce the series alongside The Topps Company; Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen of Tornante TV (BoJack Horseman, Tuca and Bertie); and Brandon James of Rough House Pictures (The Righteous Gemstones).

No plot details have been released just yet, but the logline promises that the show — inspired by Green and McBride's mutual love of Saturday morning cartoons — will be family-friendly and appeal to audience members of all ages.

Dating back to 1985, the Garbage Pail Kids property is a gross-out parody of the iconic Cabbage Patch Kids dolls. The original trading cards — modeled in the vein of Wacky Packages — led to a short-lived animated show that aired internationally in the late '80s. A poorly-received film adaptation based on the cards was released in 1987 and currently holds a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. The brand also encompasses a series of original YA novels written by Goosebumps author, R.L. Stine.

"I think it’s just the naughtiness of it. I mean, the fact that the kids really are disgusting. They’re horrible kids," Stine told SYFY WIRE when asked about Garbage Pail's enduring legacy. "In the cards, their brains are falling out and they’re made out of snot. They’re hideous!"

Green and McBride's next chapter in their modern Haddonfield trilogy, Halloween Kills, slashes its way into theaters Oct 15, 2021. A third entry, Halloween Ends, is set for release Oct. 14, 2022.