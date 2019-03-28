Latest Stories

David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne in Gotham
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Batman revealed in Gotham poster; Taika Waititi joins Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy
Mr. Potato Head in Toy Story 2
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The late Don Rickles is in Toy Story 4, The Order renewed by Netflix, more
Dumbo Tim Burton
Tag: Fangrrls
The Disney live-action remakes we actually want to see
Scared Skywalker
Tag: Movies
Mark Hamill shines Jedi wisdom on that Star Wars: Episode IX 'leaked poster'
garfield phone

Garfield phones have been washing up on the French coast for 40 years. Now we finally know why.

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 28, 2019

Remember when Garfield memorabilia seemed inescapable? With a comic strip, cartoon series, and ubiquitous car window toy, the Monday-hating cat created by Jim Davis was everywhere. But he plagued one French beach particularly strongly. Garfield-branded phones, orange plasticky landline phones, have been washing up on the Iroise coast in Brittany since the ‘80s. Now its residents have figured out why.

According to the BBC, the infamous novelty phones had been the bane of anti-litter groups for decades. However, because of renewed media attention last year thanks to activist group Ar Vilantsou’s use of the phone as an anti-litter symbol, a farmer local to the area came forward to shed some light on the mysterious and unending tide of cat phones.

It had long been assumed that a shipping container had been lost, with the phone parts slowly leaking out onto the shore. Thanks to the farmer, those baffled by the plastic proliferation finally had a solid answer: it was a shipping container, knocked loose during a storm in the early ‘80s. And he knew about the sea cave where it rested.

"You had to really know the area well," the farmer said. "We found a container aground in a fissure. It was open. Many of the things were gone, but there was a stock of phones.”

And yes, the anti-litter brigade went in search of it...and yes, they found it. The only problem? It’s stuck, buried beneath rocks. So Ar Viltansou and other locals will continue collecting the bits and pieces of Garfield’s shattered telephonic merch, saving the environment one Monday at a time.

Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Garfield
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Development
Tag: Development roundup
First Look Child's Play Remake
Development: Child’s Play gets release date, Buffy’s Marti Noxon inks deal with Netflix, Garfield gets animated
James Comtois
Nov 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Garfield
Tag: Horror
Garfield Lasagna
These horror Garfields from Will Burke are the worst things we've ever seen
Jacob Oller
Oct 17, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Titans
Tag: Beast Boy
Screen Shot 2018-09-27 at 1.10.01 PM
Titans: Beast Boy bares his tiger fangs in latest look at DC Universe series
Josh Weiss
Sep 27, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Ninja Terminator
Screen Shot 2018-06-11 at 3.08.25 PM
Chosen One of the Day: The Garfield phone from Ninja Terminator
Rebecca Pahle
Jun 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0