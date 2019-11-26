Gargoyles: The 10 most groundbreaking episodes now streaming on Disney+

For a brief period of time in the 1990s, some of the most innovative and groundbreaking television being made was airing in syndication on weekday afternoons.

Disney's Gargoyles, an animated series about a clan of winged heroes from the Middle Ages who find themselves transported to modern-day Manhattan, took an already basic premise and turned it into an epic: The show added laser blasters, magic, characters from multiple Shakespearean plays, at least nine actors from various Star Trek series, and an impressive commitment to evolving serialized storytelling for a young audience.

That, plus a keen sophistication and deeply felt compassion for all its characters, human and mythical creature alike, made the series one of the boldest of its era. Limiting this list of the most groundbreaking episodes to just 10 is barely a dent in its rich legacy, which can be appreciated now thanks to Disney+. But these episodes represent many of the series' greatest strengths, from its mature storytelling to its cheeky tweaks on the classics to one of the most interesting will-they-won't-they relationships in TV history.