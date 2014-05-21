Latest Stories

HauntedMansion-fi.jpg

Gawk at these rare vintage concept images for Disney's Haunted Mansion ride

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
May 21, 2014

Here's some rare concept art by Disney Imagineers for Disneyland's Haunted Mansion, which opened its creaky doors in New Orleans Square on Aug. 9, 1969.  This year is the 45th anniversary of this eerie E-Ticket attraction, and the Official Disney Fan Club has released some cool artwork detailing the architectural style and eventual tone of the terrifying theme park ride.    

Walt Disney had wished for a supernatural attraction since the late '50s, even making plans for a walk-through "Museum of the Weird" exhibit that eventually morphed into the Omnimover track system and audio-animatronic set pieces taking your Doom Buggy into the foreboding depths of the Blood Family abode.  

Have a look at these spooky sketches back when the rides were scarier than the admission prices.

(Via Bloody Disgusting)

4-haunted-mansion.jpg
2-haunted-mansion.jpg
1-haunted-mansion.jpg
3-haunted-mansion.jpg
