Arya and Jaqen in Game of Thrones
LEGO Spider Man on a motorcycle in Vexed by Venom animated series
Teenage_Mutant_Ninja_Turtles_The_Next_Mutation
The Flash Barry
Gemini Man Will Smith Ang Lee
Credit: Paramount Pictures
Tag: Movies
Will Smith sees double and grapples with sci-fi mysteries in second trailer for Ang Lee's Gemini Man

Josh Weiss
Jul 25, 2019

Fill my eyes with that double vision... Watch out for crossing clones because the second trailer for Ang Lee's Gemini Man is now here! Starring Will Smith, the long-gestating science fiction film centers on Henry Brogen, a government-sanctioned killer who ends up fighting a younger duplicate of himself. This "Juinor" version (also played by Smith, who was digitally de-aged for his dual role) was created by Henry's ex-boss, Clay Varris (Clive Owen), who wants to see his former employee put out of action for some unknown reason.

The latest collection of footage is packed with plenty of action as well as a few sci-fi mysteries. For instance, Henry asks Clay why he didn't just create an entire army of clones. Then there's that cryptic bit of dialogue right at the end, where older Henry says the following to Junior: "This has to stop, because what if somebody actually knew what we really are?" Now, that's how you drive up the tension, folks!

See double in the new trailer below:

"The biggest problem is Will is a much better actor today than he was 30 years ago," Lee said in a recent interview with THR. "People talk about technology but this is not [that].This is an artistic endeavor. Not a clone but a soulful human being. My way of directing had to change. [The actor] can't act; you have to feel emotion that will translate to the audience. He has to be real, complicated."

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong, Linda Emond, Theodora Miranne, and Douglas Birch all co-star in the movie, whose tagline is rather inspired: "Who 'Will' save you from yourself?" ... Get it? ... GET IT?! *cricket noises*

Gemini Man hits theaters everywhere Friday, Oct. 11. Game of Thrones' David Benioff co-wrote the screenplay alongside Billy Ray (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Darren Lemke (Goosebumps).

