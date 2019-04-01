Latest Stories

Stan Lee
George Lucas
Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage (Getty Images)

George Lucas made a secret visit to the set of Game of Thrones' final season

James Comtois
Apr 1, 2019

George Lucas has acquired a great deal of downtime to visit the sets of other shows, now that he’s no longer busy overseeing an empire. In addition to stopping by the set of The Mandalorian, the filthy rich creator of Star Wars also made a social call to the set of Game of Thrones

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lucas visited the set in Belfast during production of its final season to meet with showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss. Lucas’ set visit was a couple months before Disney announced that Benioff and Weiss would write and produce a new set of Star Wars movies. 

“George came here and talked to the boys, and the one thing the Star Wars franchise has been missing lately is decent storytelling,” GoT actor Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth) told EW. “There’s a lot of brilliant stuff in Star Wars, it’s an epic franchise, but occasionally, story-wise, it’s left a little to be desired.” 

The showrunners would neither confirm nor deny Lucas’ visit to the media outlet, and details on their Star Wars script are still under wraps. 

And although Lucas sold his gargantuan baby Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012 for roughly $4 billion, he's still (and may always be) regarded as The Man Behind Star Wars. In October, the filmmaker visited the set of The Mandalorian to surprise showrunner Jon Favreau for his birthday.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its eighth and final season beginning April 14. The still not fully-titled Star Wars Episode IX hits theaters December 20. 

 

(Via EW)

