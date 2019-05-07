Latest Stories

Stephen King's It Pennywise Bill Skarsgård
Tag: Movies
It: Chapter Two stars' Instagrams invaded by those creepy red balloons
Richard Madden 2019
Tag: Movies
Game of Thrones' Richard Madden in talks to join Marvel's The Eternals
gettyimages-531560317.jpg
Tag: Movies
George Lucas remembers 'wonderful,' 'gentle giant' Peter Mayhew
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Tag: Movies
Latest Are You Afraid of the Dark? writer says he's cracked the code on live-action movie
gettyimages-531560317.jpg
More info i
Credit: Getty Images

George Lucas remembers 'wonderful,' 'gentle giant' Peter Mayhew

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Andrea Ayres
May 7, 2019

The death of Peter Mayhew last week at the age of 74 continues to reverberate throughout the Star Wars community. Those who knew Mayhew best are sharing their memories of the gentle giant who touched so many. Among them is the creator of Star Wars, George Lucas. In a recent interview, Lucas revealed how Mayhew's portrayal of Chewbacca changed the way he conceived of the Wookie.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucas shared his earliest memories and how Mayhew's kindness helped to transform the now iconic Chewie. Lucas recalled the difficulty in finding a suitable actor for the role, "But then, after months of trying, the casting director said, 'I found one!' He was a hospital attendant in this small English town. So I met with him. And as soon as Peter stood up, I said, 'You've got the job.'"

However, what Lucas did not anticipate was how Mayhew's generosity of spirit would influence the creator's conception of Chewbacca and the Wookie itself. 

"He was very gentle, very sweet, very easy to get along with. He was more like a Wookie than I originally imagined a Wookie to be," said Lucas. "Originally, I envisioned Chewie as some big ferocious beast, but Peter's Chewie wasn't really ferocious. No matter how hard he tried, he wasn't ferocious."

Touching on Mayhew's fierce loyalty, Lucas added, "He would be your best friend until he got angry, then stand back. He was a gentle giant. He was like my dogs. They're great, they're fluffy, they're wonderful — until you get near their food."

What perhaps comes through most in the countless tributes shared on social media is the soul of the man who portrayed our favorite co-pilot. Even after all the success of Star Wars, he remained true to who he was. "Peter was a wonderful, wonderful man. He kept his job in the hospital through the first three movies," said Lucas. "But he fell in love with the character."

So did we.

Not much in this world is certain but we are confident Mayhew's legacy of kindness and generosity will live on. In lieu of gifts, the family has asked that people donate to his nonprofit foundation. The Peter Mayhew Foundation is dedicated to bringing the 'Wookie way of life' to those in need. The foundation's goal is to help alleviate pain, suffering, and disease, a noble goal if there ever was one.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: George Lucas
Tag: Peter Mayhew
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Chewbacca
Tag: tributes

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: