Star Wars: The Clone Wars' final season has already earned a big fan: George Lucas

The Star Wars legacy of franchise creator George Lucas arguably rests more with Star Wars: The Clone Wars than with the latest live-action trilogy. Lucas created the animated series, which he passed to his own Padawan, Dave Filoni. Filoni has gone on to bring that sweet live-action Star Wars content to the world of streaming with The Mandalorian, but first he's got to finish up Clone Wars - and his old mentor is still watching every episode.

This look beind the scenes comes from longtime Star Wars affiliate and voice actor Sam Witwer, who voices Darth Maul on the series and in Star Wars Rebels. Speaking to Star Wars Holocron, Witwer explained George Lucas himself has been keeping a keen eye as his animated creation heads towards its climactic end.

But first, the actor made it clear that his biggest goal this season was pleasing the man who started it all, saying that his "main priority is that he likes it. More than anyone else, I just hope that George likes it." And it seems like that hope has the odds in its favor, considering Lucas and Filoni share phone conversations as the season goes on.

“George has been calling Dave and giving him nice little comments on the episodes," Witwer said. "I really, really hope we get some positive feedback from the maker himself when this comes out. This show has such a special place in George’s heart."

That means Lucas is still chiming in on creative choices, but after the fact this time. The Padawan has become the Master as Filoni leads fans to the Siege of Mandalore. "It’s so cool that this is the last George Lucas produced Star Wars. The last Star Wars that has George’s fingerprints on it," said Witwer. "I truly loved to hear that George was reacting well to [the final season of The Clone Wars]. And I’m happy to hear that he likes how Clone Wars is going so far this season and I really hope he likes our finale because that’s where it all counts.”

The final season's tenth episode, "The Phantom Apprentice," airs on April 24 on Disney+.