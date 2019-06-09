Watch: Mystery George R.R. Martin game Elden Ring revealed from the team behind Dark Souls

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent gaming memory finally got its proper moment in the spotlight at E3, as Dark Souls developer FromSoftware helped lift the hushed veil from the game that George R.R. Martin is having a direct hand in: It’s called Elden Ring, and it looks Game of Thrones levels of epic.

Showcased as a standalone clip during Microsoft’s E3 press conference, the trailer for Elden Ring gives the A Song of Ice and Fire author double billing as the co-creator of “a new world” alongside Hidetaka Miyazaki — the maker of all those sadistically challenging FromSoftware games: the Souls series, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Teasing that Elden Ring will be the company’s “largest game to date,” From and publisher Bandai Namco say the action-RPG will unfold “in a sprawling realm steeped in a rich and bloody history.”

Video of ELDEN RING - E3 Announcement Trailer Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe on YouTube

Like Martin, FromSoftware is no stranger to high fantasy settings with brutal, austere undertones, and these first glimpses of Elden Ring could look right at home in either maker’s mystical, magical oeuvre. “I doubt you could even imagine it,” says the unnamed narrator, as a multi-limbed human-like creature grasps from the darkness to clutch a severed arm.

From there, the clip swells into a medieval maelstrom of maces, spears, flame-dancing armor, and even self-immolation. Whatever this setting is, and whatever force it holds, the human characters of Elden Ring appear to be bound by a mysterious power that can crack and shatter not only their bodies, but entire planets.

For weeks, one of the hottest rumors in the internet’s gaming-obsessed corners had Martin working on some kind of game title with From, a whisper that Martin partially confirmed when he blogged that he’d “consulted on a video game out of Japan” — though he never offered specifics.

Now that Elden Ring is on the horizon, our quest to defeat every last excruciating boss in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice before From hits us with a George R.R. Martin-infused wallop just got a lot more urgent. At least when we inevitably rage quit (again), there’s a little 8-season show called Game of Thrones we can turn to.

FromSoftware hasn’t said when Elden Ring will be released, but when it does, it’ll be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.