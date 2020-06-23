George R.R. Martin 'making steady progress' on The Winds of Winter, hopes to finish in 2021

George R.R. Martin, the author behind the A Song of Ice and Fire series that was adapted into HBO's Game of Thrones, has given fantasy fans an update on the long-awaited next book in his series, The Winds of Winter. And, despite his famous (and to some fans, irksome) slow pacing, it sounds like Martin is back on track with the book that's been in the works since 2011's A Dance with Dragons.

Writing on his blog, Martin emphasized that the book — which isn't even the final in the series, but the penultimate story to be followed by a seventh book, A Dream of Spring — is a massive undertaking, but one on which he's slowly chipping away at. Explaining that he's self-isolated himself in a literal cabin in the woods (part of the punishment he joked about when he promised a 2020 release last year), Martin said that he is "spending long hours every day on The Winds of Winter, and making steady progress."

"I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week," the author wrote. "But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It’s going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go."

Martin went on to say that he was canceling convention appearances (sorry, CoNZealand) and dedicating the newfound time to the residents of Westeros. "I can always visit Wellington next year," the author wrote, "when I hope that both Covid-19 and The Winds of Winter will be done." 2021? That's as promising as anything fans have heard in a long time. The author also teased out who and what he was writing about. "Of late I have been visiting with Cersei, Asha, Tyrion, Ser Barristan, and Areo Hotah," he wrote. "I will be dropping back into Braavos next week."

And, while noting that Hollywood has "stuttered to a halt" due to the coronavirus pandemic, Martin also gave fans an update on his myraid of screen projects — both Game of Thrones related and not. The author explained that GoT prequel "The House of the Dragon is still flying along wonderfully, thanks to Ryan Condal and his writers, and the tireless Ti Mikkel," while he's "still involved in trying to bring Nnedi Okorafor’s brilliant Who Fears Death to the small screen, and relaunch the Wild Cards TV project." There're also the "feature films in development adapted from [his] stories 'Sandkings' and 'The Ice Dragon' and 'The Lost Lands,' television shows in development based on works by Roger Zelazny and Tony Hillerman," and a few "secret shorts."

But, as his sign-off clearly understands, GRRM fans are most hungry for A Song of Ice and Fire news. And, for the first time in a long time, it seems like their appetite isn't being whet for nothing.