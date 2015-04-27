German actor Daniel Bruhl confirms his evil role in Captain America: Civil War

Months after his casting was announced, Daniel Bruhl (Rush) has revealed which Marvel supervillain he's going to play in Cap's next adventure.

As previously speculated shortly after he was signed for Captain America: Civil War, it's Baron Helmut Zemo, whose father -- top Nazi scientist Heinrich Zemo -- was killed in a battle against Captain America back in World War II. Bruhl told the Independent, "I think I can tell you that without being thrown into Marvel prison," adding, "For the first few days I’ll walk around like a little boy. ... It’s such a huge project. We could do 20 films with the budget.”

The original Baron Zemo, Heinrich, made his debut in The Avengers #4 all the way back in March 1964, while sonny boy entered the scene in Captain America #168 (December 1973). If Helmut's history in the movie loosely follows that of the comics, he'll be out to seek revenge on Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) for causing his dad's death during Big Two.

What's interesting about Helmut Zemo is that, as Slashfilm reminds us, he played both sides off each other in the comics' Civil War storyline, aiding both Iron Man and Captain America at different points in the saga. Whether he takes the same path in the movie remains to be seen, but he'll be one of a trio of villains that also includes Crossbones (Frank Grillo) and probably the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) as well.

Evans, Bruhl, Grillo and Stan will be in the thick of a major MCU event that will also feature Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye and a new young actor as Spider-Man. No wonder insiders are calling this thing Avengers 2.5.

Filming reportedly gets underway today, with Captain America: Civil War set for release on May 6, 2016. Are you glad to see Baron Zemo making his debut in the MCU?