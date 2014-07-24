Get a 1st good look at Max Steel's cool alien costume in 5 new awesome movie stills

We've got a very first good look at the upcoming Max Steel live-action teen-turned-superhero sci-fi flick.

And it looks ... not bad at all. Except, perhaps, for that weird thing going on in the chest area.

The folks over at Entertainment Weekly managed to snag some cool new stills from director Stewart Hendler's (Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn) Max Steel flick.

An interesting bit of trivia: Max Steel actually started out as a Mattel action figure, which later became an animated series on Disney XD.

The live-action reboot stars Ben Winchell (Necessary Roughness) as Max (Twilight's Taylor Lautner had originally been cast in the role), Ana Villafañe (Hiding) as Sofia Martinez, Maria Bello (The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor) as Max's mom Molly McGrath and Andy Garcia (Ocean's Eleven) as Dr. Miles Edwards.

Max Steel is an in-depth "origin" story packed with captivating characters and fast-paced action. The plot chronicles the adventures of Max McGrath and his mother have just moved back to Copper Canyon, the town in which Max's scientist father died in a mysterious accident shortly after Max was born. As Max adjusts to his new school, things get complicated when his body starts to generate strange energy flare-ups that he can't control. At first a confusing mix of inconvenient and exhilarating, this unpredictable power eventually grows too intense for Max to handle, causing him to distance himself from those around him including the girl he likes, Sofia. Eventually the energy pushes him to the verge of fatal combustion. In the nick of time, a techno-organic extraterrestrial named Steel, who has been secretly monitoring Max's progress, saves him just before he loses consciousness. The two discover that when joined together they can control the energy and harness it into superhuman strength – and that when apart, neither can survive for long. As these two unlikely friends learn to accept their connected fates, they begin to uncover secrets surrounding the death of Max's father. As they dig deeper, they soon find themselves hunted by an unforeseen enemy bent on capturing Max and Steel for a sinister agenda of destruction. Uncertain who to trust, they will have to work together to find the truth, and fight the mysterious forces threatening our world.

The interesting costume design (which looks a bit like a Tron-meets-the-Power-Rangers mashup kinda suit) was created by Legacy Effects, who were behind the fantastic superhero suits in X-Men: Days of Future Past and Iron Man. "Basically, what we see is Steel is wrapping his exoskeleton and converting Max's energy into this suit, which completely covers him," Stewart Hendler said.

Have a look at the movie stills from the gallery below and let us know what you guys think.

Max Steel is set to hit theaters in 2015.

