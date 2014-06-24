Latest Stories

Guardiansof the GalaxyEmpireMagCoversVillains2.jpg

Get a good look at the villains of Guardians of the Galaxy with 2 awesome mag covers

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Jun 24, 2014

Empire has just unleashed two cosmically awesome Guardians of the Galaxy magazine covers and one of them spotlights the Marvel flick’s three Big Bads.

While we love that our favorite “bunch of A-holes” are getting their own cover, it’s actually the one featuring the villains of the James Gunn-directed Marvel flick we’re actually psyched about.

The nefarious big bad villains poster features Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Pursuer, a totally unrecognizable Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

The second (and pretty cool at that) magazine cover gives us the heroes of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel as Groot.

James Gunn, who directed the Marvel movie, says: “There's a lot of strange stuff in the movie. But that's the thing that makes it different. For cinema to remain relevant, you really need to not make every film seem like it's Transformers 18 and to try to make things that are a little bit different.”

Go ahead! Have a look at the two mag covers below.

Guardians of the Galaxy will rocket its way into theaters on Aug. 1. Are you guys looking forward to it?

(via Empire)

Guardiansof the GalaxyEmpireMagCoversVillains.jpg
Guardiansof the GalaxyEmpireMagCoversHeroes.jpg
Tag: Marvel
Tag: James Gunn
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy

