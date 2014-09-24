Latest Stories

Interstellar321.jpg

Get an inside look at Chris Nolan's Interstellar's spaceship with these 7 new pics

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Sep 24, 2014

Empire has debuted some cool new pics from Christopher Nolan’s upcoming space epic flick Interstellar, giving us a nice inside look at the ship.

The sci-fi movie, which opens on Nov. 7, stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Ellen Burstyn, John Lithgow, Michael Caine, Casey Affleck and Wes Bentley. McConaughey said of Insterstellar: “This is the grandest adventure I think any of us will ever see on film. This is the biggest film I've ever been a part of. This is one of the biggest films anyone's ever been a part of.”

Anne Hathaway added: “I am so excited for the world to receive this film, because there's going to be a new conversation I believe will happen because of it. It's not a dry, science-based film. It has a pulse. It's got blood in its veins.”

Interstellar chronicles the adventures of a group of explorers who make use of a newly discovered wormhole to surpass the limitations on human space travel and conquer the vast distances involved in an interstellar voyage. After looking at the pics, we've to admit that we really like the look of it. It's giving us a very nice and gritty Alien vibe. Does it work for you?

The November issue of Empire Magazine, which’ll include full interviews with cast and crew, will hit newsstands on Sept. 25.

