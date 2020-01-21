Get ready for Birds of Prey with this comic book pull list

It’s just about time for the latest round of superhero films to hit the big screen, and in 2020 it is all about the ladies. The wave of female-fronted, -written, and -directed films kicks off with DC Comics’ most beloved all-female team of crime fighters — the Birds of Prey — smashing their way into movie history on February 7.

It's safe to say that while many of us heading to see Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be familiar with their comic book counterparts, most of the audience may only know these characters as they appear on screen. Comics, after all, can be incredibly difficult to jump into, especially for women who frequently feel out of place or unwanted in comic book shops. That’s why you need people to help point you in the right direction to say, "Here, read these."

With so many characters about to show up in the frames of this film, allow me to be your guide, and allow this list to be your introduction to some of my all-time favorite comic book characters. Note: This is merely a starting point, and there are plenty of directions to go once you've worked your way through the titles below. Hopefully you find something here that gets you hooked just like Birds of Prey hooked me a decade ago.

So, are you looking for the comics you should read before heading to the theater? Here, read these.