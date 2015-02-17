Get ready for PSN's Powers series with 7+ minutes of new footage, interviews

It’s been a long (long) road, but the eagerly-awaited series based on Brian Michael Bendis’ Powers comic is almost here. Want to check out a ton of new footage, and interviews, to get prepped?

The new footage from the Playstation Network series shows off more of the gritty superhero world, as we get to see more of the street-level cops tasked with keeping order in a city where a few Level 6 powers can duke it out and take out half a city block. All before lunch.

This new 7+ minute featurette includes several interviews with the cast and crew, as stars Sharlto Copley (Christian Walker), Susan Heyward (Deena Pilgrim), Noah Taylor (Johnny Royalle), Eddie Izzard (Wolfe) and Michelle Forbes (Retro Girl) talk about their characters and the world they inhabit. The cast is excellent, and anything that sets up Eddie Izzard as a villain this delicious is worth checking out.

Along with the actors, showrunner Charlie Huston and comic co-creators Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming opened up about what it’s like to see their long-running comic (the first issue debuted a full 15 years ago) finally brought to life. A television version of the 'book has been in development for several years, and FX actually took two shots at a pilot before finally giving up.

Once FX was out of the picture, Playstation Network stepped in and revived the project to be the video game platform’s first-ever original series. Judging by the trailers and footage, it looks like they’ve definitely nailed the tone — and it seems they’re borrowing from the comic canon, but not being slavish, which should hopefully make for a good balance akin to The Walking Dead.

Check out the footage below and let us know what you think:

Powers debuts March 10 on the Playstation Store. The pilot will be free to view, with subsequent episodes debuting weekly. PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to watch the entire season for free.

Do you plan on checking this one out next month? Could PSN's first series turn out to be a hit?