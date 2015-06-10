Latest Stories

Ricky Whittle in American Gods
Get ready for some galactic fun in first official Ratchet & Clank PS4 trailer

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Jun 10, 2015

"Are you ready to be a galactic ranger?" Fans of Ratchet & Clank, rejoice! Sony has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming new Ratchet & Clank game, exclusively for the PS4. And it looks like we’re in for a lot of fun.

The new entry in Insomniac’s action/platformer gaming franchise is being touted by both Insomniac and Sony as "the game, based on the movie, based on the game." LOLz0rz. The new game will, of course, have its basis in the original PS2 Ratchet & Clank games, but is actually being developed alongside the CGI-animated movie set to be released in theaters in 2016. This will be the first time Ratchet and his robot pal Clank’s adventures will be featured for the PS4. The game will serve as a sort of a reboot for the series. Check out the new trailer, which also features some cool gameplay footage:

Insomniac community lead James Stevenson said of the new game on the official PlayStation Blog today:

We knew early on that we didn’t want to just up-res Ratchet & Clank for PS2. We started out thinking of Ratchet & Clank on PS4 as a “re-imagining” of the 2002 original, revised to tie in with the deeper version of Ratchet’s origin story (as seen in the film). We envisioned a curated Ratchet & Clank experience that borrowed from the spirit of the classic PS2 games while infusing some of the best elements from the Ratchet & Clank Future games.

We ended up with a new game, with elements based on the original — but now with modern controls, several new planets, new and updated gameplay segments, all-new Clank gameplay, all new boss fights, new flight sequences, and more… all constructed to take advantage of the graphical prowess of PS4. Throw in James Arnold Taylor as Ratchet, and you have a new beginning.

The fresh start means we changed up the arsenal quite a bit as well. As always with Ratchet & Clank games, you battle your enemies with an out-of-this-world arsenal. In the PS4 version of Ratchet & Clank, the majority of the arsenal is made up of weapons that weren’t in the original game. That means both new weapons and fan-favorite tools of destruction from the Ratchet & Clank Future series will fill out Ratchet’s kit. From the brand new Pixelizer (which transforms enemies into explosive 8-bit pixels) to franchise favorites like the dance-party-inducing Groovitron and wise-cracking robotic bodyguard Mr. Zurkon, Ratchet & Clank’s arsenal has never been better.

The upcoming game will see Ratchet, Clank, Captain Qwark and some new friends do battle in order to save the Solana Galaxy from the evil Chairman Drek. Ratchet & Clank is set to be released on the PS4 in the spring of 2016. 

(via PlayStation, Comic Book)

